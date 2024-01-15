China Pares Losses As Central Bank Holds Rates

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Mainland China's market pared losses from earlier in the session Monday, after the country's central bank left its medium-term policy loans rate unchanged, while Taiwan stocks rose after voters handed the ruling Democratic Progressive Party a third-straight presidential term.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 kept climbing, hurtling 324.68 points, or 0.9%, to 35,901.79.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 28.25 points, or 0.2%, to 16,216.33.

In Taiwan, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te won the presidential election on Saturday, with more than 40% of the popular vote.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 retreated 3.25 points, or 0.1%, to 3,280.92.

The People's Bank of China surprised markets and held the rate on some 995 billion yuan ($138.84 billion U.S.) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility loans, keeping it unchanged at 2.5%

Investors will be closely watching China's fourth-quarter gross domestic numbers due on Wednesday, while Japan will release inflation figures for December on Friday.

In other markets

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index fell 9.69 points or 0.3%, to 3,191.72.

In Taiwan, the Taiex regained 33.99 points, or 0.2%, to 17,546.82.

In Korea, the Kospi index eked ahead 0.94 points to 2,525.99, napping its eight-day losing streak

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 removed 85.4 points, or 0.7%, to 11,772.91.

In Australia, the ASX 200 backed off 2.02 points to 7,496.27.











