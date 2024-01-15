Delray Beach Open Announces Off Court Special Events For 2024 Tournament

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Delray Beach Open ( ) today announced its many off court special events for the 2024 tournament. Celebrating its 32nd year, the Delray Beach Open is held at the Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium (201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444) from February 9 to 18, 2024. For a full list of off court events, visit .Ladies Day LuncheonsLadies Day Luncheons return to the Delray Beach Open! Sponsored by Lucky in Love, Blonde Alchemy, Raeburn Winery, Stoli Vodka and Charleston Bloody Mary Mix, the Ladies Day Luncheons – being held on Wednesday, Feb. 14 and Thursday, Feb. 15 – offer guests more than just lunch. Tickets include Stadium Court seats to the day's tennis matches, luncheon, wine, Bloody Mary's, Stoli Cocktails, raffle prizes, gift bags and much more..WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 14 & Thursday, Feb. 15, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..WHERE: Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, 201 W. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, 33444.COST: Luncheon + Stadium Court Box Ticket: $115 ($150+ Value); Luncheon + Stadium Court Reserved Ticket: $95 ($130+ Value). For more information, email Jax Kenney at ... or call 561-330-6000 x 1.To order tickets, click here.Burgers, Bourbon and BrewThe inaugural event takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Guests of this brand-new event will sample some of South Florida's best burgers, while enjoying beer, wine, and bourbon cocktails from Redwood Empire Whiskey, Kentucky Owl Bourbon, American Icon Brewery, The Cove Brewery and Betty Booze..WHERE: Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.WHEN: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (General Admission begins at 6:30 p.m.).COST: GENERAL ADMISSION ACCESS: 6:30pm to 8:00pm: Providing access to unlimited sampling of burgers, bourbon and brew. Attendees are welcome to vote for the best burger in town! $95 + tax per person. VIP ACCESS: 6:00pm to 8:00pm: These unique tickets provide you with 30 minutes of exclusive tasting of Burgers, Bourbon and Brew! $115 + tax per person. (Tickets include a general admission seat ticket to the evening's pro tennis matches.) To purchase tickets, click here.PRIDE Night at The Delray Beach OpenIn partnership with Stoli Vodka and the South Florida Tennis Club (SFTC) Clay Court Classic, the Delray Beach Open is hosting its third annual PRIDE Night on Wednesday, Feb. 14. PRIDE Night will feature celebrations, DJ, and beverages from Stoli. PRIDE Night also serves as a kickoff for the Clay Court Classic, an official Gay & Lesbian Tennis Alliance (GLTA) tournament, which is held in Fort Lauderdale Feb. 15 to 19. Over 120 GLT players are expected..WHEN: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6:00pm.WHERE: Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, 201 W. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, 33444.DETAILS: For more information, please visit: .Tacos, Tequila and TennisThe second annual Tacos, Tequila and Tennis takes place on Thursday, Feb. 15, and is presented by Dano's Tequila. It offers a match made in heaven: samples of tacos, cocktails featuring tequila and top-tier tennis at the Delray Beach Open. Event goers can also enjoy Dano's Tequila cocktails and wine and beer. From savory or sweet to spicy and crispy, there is sure to be a taco for everyone! A portion of the proceeds to benefit local nonprofit organization Love Serving Autism.WHERE: Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (General Admission begins at 6:30 p.m.).COST: GENERAL ADMISSION ACCESS: 6:30pm to 8:00pm: Providing access to unlimited sampling of tacos and tequila. Attendees are welcome to vote for the best taco in town! $95 + tax per person. VIP ACCESS: 6:00pm to 8:00pm: These tickets provide you with 30 minutes of exclusive tasting of all Tacos and Tequila! $115 + tax per person. (Tickets include a general admission seat ticket to the evening's pro tennis matches.) To purchase tickets, click here.Game, Set, PourBilled as 'The Ultimate Pairing Event,' Game, Set, Pour will take place on Friday, February 16, and will feature the best beer, wine, spirits and food from local restaurants and bars around South Florida. Now in its fifth year, Game, Set, Pour will feature food from Alleycat, American Social Bar & Kitchen, DADA, Dalmoros, Driftwood, Kapow!, Prezzo, Proper Ice Cream, VIP Caterers, and Windy City Pizza. Beer, wine and liquor pairings will be provided by American Icon Brewery, Barrel of Monks Brewing, The Cove Brewery, Dano's Tequila, Funky Buddha Brewery, Prosperity Brewers, Raeburn Winery, South Beach Brewing Company, Stoli Vodka, and more. The event's charity partner is Kula Cares Inc., a Boca Raton-based nonprofit organization that provides essential items for schools and community programs to empower under-resourced students and teachers..WHERE: Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.WHEN: Friday, Feb. 16 from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. (General Admission begins at 6:30 p.m.).COST: GENERAL ADMISSION ACCESS: 6:30pm to 8:00pm: Providing access to unlimited sampling and tickets to the evening's pro tennis matches. $95 + tax per person. VIP ACCESS: 5:45pm to 8:00pm: VIP Access tickets include a VIP Welcome Pour commemorative glass and 45 minutes of exclusive tasting. $120 + tax per person. Tickets include a general admission seat ticket to the evening's pro tennis matches. To purchase tickets, click here.Championship Weekend BrunchesThe events take place over the final weekend of the tournament in anticipation of the day's championship matches. Guests will be treated to an upscale brunch complete with an omelet station, waffle iron, charcuterie table, raw bar, caviar, sushi, gourmet salad bar, and much more. Tickets also include bottomless Bloody Mary's and Mimosas. Championship Weekend Brunches will be held prior to the ATP stadium court matches during finals weekend. All guests must have a stadium court ticket to enter the grounds and are encouraged to purchase ahead of time as space is limited..WHERE: Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.WHEN: Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..COST: $150pp per brunch (+ must purchase a Stadium Court ticket – additional cost). $55pp for kids 11 and under (Plus Tax + Tip). To purchase tickets, click here.*****The Delray Beach Open is televised nationally on the Tennis Channel and internationally in more than 100 countries. The combined ATP 250 and ATP Champions Tour Legends event welcomes 60,000-plus spectators annually while hosting corporate events, amateur tennis tournaments, live music performances and social happenings over the 10 days.All individual session tickets for the Delray Beach Open are on sale now at and start at just $47. While Veranda series tickets have already sold out, a variety of other series packages are still available including on-court“Best Seats in the House” (limited quantity), courtside box seats and reserved seats. Weeklong series packages start at $750 and include parking and exclusive amenities, making them one of the best deals around. Tickets can be shared with clients and family throughout the week. To make it easier for fans who want to become weeklong series ticket holders, packages can be secured for a $100 deposit.To learn more, please visit .About The Delray Beach OpenThe only tournament in the world featuring an ATP Champions Tour event and an ATP Tour event in the same week at the same venue is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 9-18, 2024 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The ATP Tour's first North American hard court event of the outdoor season is one of just 10 ATP Tour events in the United States. The 3-day, ATP Champions Tour event is in its 15th year and was the first-ever ATP Champions Tour event played on US soil. The 2024 edition of the ATP 250 event will be its 32nd overall. Each year the Delray Beach Open brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providence Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information please visit DelrayBeachOpen.About The City of Delray Beach: In southeast Palm Beach County, along the Atlantic seashore, a Village by the Sea that began as an agricultural community in 1895 has become one of Florida's most popular destinations for visitors, new families and seasonal residents. The City of Delray Beach encompasses slightly over 16 square miles with a permanent population of nearly 65,000 and growing. The city's charm continues to garner national awards. In 2017 alone the city received three awards: the“All-America City” award from the National Civic League (NCL) for literacy strides (the NCL also recognized Delray Beach in 1993 and 2001), a“Playful City USA” designation for providing 24 playgrounds for residents, and the recognition of Atlantic Avenue as one of the“10 Great American Shopping Streets” by USA Today. In 2012 during the nationally televised "Best of the Road" special, Delray Beach was chosen by Rand McNally, USA Today and the Travel Channel as the "Most Fun Small Town" in America. In 2014, USA Today named Delray as one of the "Best Atlantic Beaches in Florida."Media Contact:Melissa PerlmanBlueIvy Communications561-310-9921...

