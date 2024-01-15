(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GatorPAC Endorses Businessman Carl Boyanton for Congress in Mississippi's 4th Congressional District

- Colonel Rob Maness, retired, ChairmanGULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jackson, Mississippi - GatorPAC, a political action committee in Mississippi, has officially announced its endorsement of businessman Carl Boyanton for Congress in Mississippi's 4th Congressional District Republican Primary. The endorsement comes after careful consideration and evaluation of the candidates running for the seat.Boyanton, a successful entrepreneur and community leader, has been actively involved in various business ventures and philanthropic efforts in the state. His commitment to creating job opportunities and supporting local businesses has earned him the trust and support of GatorPAC."GatorPAC is proud to endorse Carl Boyanton for Congress in Mississippi's 4th Congressional District. We believe that he has the experience, vision, and dedication to America First principles to effectively represent the interests of our state and its citizens," said GatorPAC Chairman retired Colonel Rob Maness. "Mr. Boyanton's track record of success in the business world and his passion to Make America Great Again make him the ideal candidate for this position."GatorPAC carefully evaluates candidates based on their qualifications, leadership skills, and commitment to the betterment of Mississippi. Boyanton's strong stance on issues such as job creation, economic growth, and fiscal responsibility aligns with the America First values and priorities of GatorPAC.GatorPAC's endorsement of Carl Boyanton for Congress in Mississippi's 4th Congressional District is a significant development in the upcoming election. With their support, Boyanton's campaign gains momentum and solidifies his position as a strong contender for the seat. The organization encourages voters to consider Boyanton's qualifications and vision for the state when casting their ballots in the upcoming GOP Primary election.

