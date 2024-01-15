Automotive Adhesives Market To Surpass USD 11.31 Bn By 2030, Government Initiatives Lightweight Vehicle Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Adhesives Market Size was valued at USD 7.10 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 11.31 billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Government initiatives to increase the production of lightweight vehicles propel the Automotive Adhesives Market, fostering innovation, and driving market growth.The SNS Insider report indicates that the Automotive Adhesives Market Size was valued at USD 7.10 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 11.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030.Opportunity:. Potential for Autonomous EV Development and Rising Demand for Low-VOC, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives. Adhesives are crucial for radars, sensors, and cameras.Challenge:. Prospects for autonomous electric vehicles. strict governmental regulationsBuy Now Complete Report Of Automotive Adhesives Market@Market Report Scope:Adhesives, lightweight components binding metals, composites, and plastics, are increasingly used in the automotive industry. Adoption reduces vehicle mass, enhances structural stiffness, and crash performance, and minimizes noise. Adhesive bonding also facilitates innovative vehicle body designs and mixed material compositions. The Asia Pacific, particularly China and Japan, plays a pivotal role in market demand, with government initiatives and high spending favoring overall growth.Market AnalysisThe rise of Autonomous EVs is transforming the automotive landscape, with adhesives playing a crucial role in sensors and cameras. The deployment of adhesives reduces vehicle weight, improves fuel efficiency, and minimizes noise, vibration, and harshness, driving market growth. However, factors such as raw material price fluctuations and economic recessions pose challenges.Segment Analysis:By Resin Type: Polyurethane dominated the Automotive Adhesives Market in 2022, offering exceptional bonding strength and flexibility for the structural bonding of automotive parts.By Technology: Water-based adhesives led the Automotive Adhesives Market in 2022, driven by properties like durability, flexibility, and economic efficiency.By Vehicle Type: Passenger cars dominate due to increased per capita income and growing vehicle financing.By Application: Body-in-white segment leads, fueled by the increasing sales of electric vehicles requiring lightweight solutions.Get a Sample Report of Automotive Adhesives Market @Market Segmentation:By Resin Type:. Polyurethane. Epoxy. Acrylics. Silicone. SMP. MMA. Others (polysulfide, rubber, polyamide, and others)By Application:. Body in white. Paint Shop. Assembly. Power TrainBy Vehicle Type:. Passenger cars. LCVs. Trucks. Buses. AftermarketBy Technology. Hot melt. Solvent Based. Water based. Pressure Sensitive. Others (Reactive and Thermosetting)Key Regional Development:Asia-Pacific dominated the Automotive Adhesives Market in 2022, driven by technological advancements, automotive fuel economy policies, and increased vehicle production. China, Japan, Korea, and India are key contributors, with rapid industrialization and heavy investment in the automotive sector.Key Takeaway for Automotive Adhesives Market Study:. Government initiatives driving lightweight vehicle production boost the Automotive Adhesives Market.. Asia-Pacific emerges as the dominant region, supported by technological advancements and increased vehicle production.. Polyurethane resin and water-based technology lead in their respective segments, fostering market growth.. Passenger cars and the body-in-white application witness significant market dominance.Recent Developments:. In Oct 2023, Solvay expanded its FusePly chemical bonding technology with FusePly 250, designed for composite structures at 250°F and higher.. In June 2023, H.B. Fuller Co. completed acquisitions of a medical adhesives company and a specialty adhesives company, enhancing portfolio diversification.. In May 2023, Henkel extended its EV battery solutions with the injectable thermally conductive adhesive, Loctite TLB 9300 APSi.. In Nov 2022, Bostik launched of two innovative products for the tape and label market in India, strengthening its position in the adhesive industry.Key players:The Key Players are Illinois Tool Works Corporation, Bostik S.A., Sika AG, 3M Company, Henkel & Co. KGaA, The DOW Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller, Jowat AG, PPG Industries, Solvay S.A & Other Players.Table of Content1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market7. PEST Analysis8. Emulsion Automotive Adhesives Market Demand By Resin Type9.Emulsion Automotive Adhesives Market Demand By Vehicle Type10 Automotive Adhesives Market Demand By Technology11 Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Competitive Landscape14. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

