Delhi Court Adjourns Hearing In Ankit Saxena Murder Case Sentencing Until Jan 31

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday adjourned, till January 31, the hearing in the sentencing of three individuals convicted in the Ankit Saxena murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Sharma of Tis Hazari Courts, who had previously convicted Akbar Ali, Shahnaz Begum, and Mohammad Salim on December 23 last year, is yet to finalise the sentencing date.

The 2018 incident in Khyala area was related to the conviction of the parents and maternal uncle of the girl for the murder of Saxena due to their opposition to his interfaith relationship.

On Monday, an affidavit submitted on behalf of convict Salim lacked attestation by the jail Superintendent, leading to procedural concerns.

Akbar Ali's counsel expressed the accused's intention to add details to the affidavit, requesting additional time.

Counsel also raised objections to media reporting, saying that daily coverage could impede the rights of the convicts. They sought a directive to impose restrictions on media reporting.

The Special Public Prosecutor countered this, saying that the case had concluded with the judgement being a public document and subject to media reporting.

At this, the court asked counsel to file a formal application regarding media reporting restrictions.

The charges against the convicts include IPC's Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Moreover, Shahnaz Begum was convicted of voluntarily causing hurt.

The court cited the need for additional affidavits to be filed by convicts and prosecution and scheduled the next hearing for January 31.

