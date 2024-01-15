Mental Health Matters Join Forces With Chasing The Stigma To Improve Awareness Of Mental Health Services

(MENAFN- Pressat) 15 January 2024 – National Charity Mental Health Matters are partnering with Chasing the Stigma to shine a light on the mental health services available to people in their local community.

As part of this partnership, Mental Health Matters are adopting Chasing the Stigma's Hub of Hope, the biggest mental health support directory in the UK, to direct people to relevant services and groups.

Having helped over 100,000 people last year, Mental Health Matters has seen first-hand how many people aren't aware of the support that exists in their local area.

A Support Worker from the charity's 24/7 helpline said:“I tell a lot of the people who call us about the Hub of Hope. In addition to services, it helps people connect with others who share similar experiences. For instance, a recent caller discovered a local breakfast meet-up for veterans through the platform.

As a service that is nationwide, the option to search by location also helps me to be able to draw on local knowledge.”

The Hub of Hope is now embedded in the charity's website for anyone to access, with Mental Health Matters' own range of services now included.

Jake Mills, Founder and CEO of Chasing the Stigma, said:“Partnering with Mental Health Matters is not just a collaboration, it's a shared commitment to extending our reach and impact.

Mental Health Matters has been a longstanding ally of Chasing the Stigma, and I am immensely proud to officially join forces with them. In the world of mental health support, collective efforts are paramount. Together, we will break down barriers, eliminate stigma, and ensure that no one walks their mental health journey alone.”

The Hub of Hope can be accessed through the App, which can be downloaded from the App Store (iPhone) or Play Store (Android), or online at or