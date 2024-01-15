The New Book, THURL: A Catharsis After The Days Of Prophets By Cory Brackin, Helps Readers Reconnect With The Contemporary World

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) “THURL” aims to promote positive values worldwide, encouraging readers to contemplate their roles in shaping a more peaceful and enlightened future

Washington, US, 15th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Cory Brackin is set to release his debut work, “THURL: A Catharsis After the Days of Prophets,” a thought-provoking exploration of trust, honor, unity, respect, and loyalty, encapsulated in the acronym THURL. The book promises a unique perspective on the contemporary world, offering profound insights into relationships, societal challenges, and personal growth.

“THURL” investigates the fundamental values of Trust, Honor, Unity, Respect, and Loyalty, revealing a candid and eye-opening perspective on the evolving nature of our world. Brackin's narrative explores the complexities of modern life, touching on themes of love, loss, relationships, and societal issues. The book challenges readers to reevaluate their understanding of these core principles and embrace a journey of self-discovery.

The narrative is rich with powerful messages, urging readers to rethink their approach to relationships and their role in creating a better world. It also tackles broader issues, such as corruption, pollution, and the need for a collective awakening. The book serves as a guide, encouraging readers to pursue a path toward personal and global transformation.

Cory Brackin, a storyteller from Iowa, is known for his unique perspective on life and its profound lessons. His writing reflects a balance of light and dark, delivering a poetic and transformative narrative. Cory's journey from custodian to writer and winemaker is just a glimpse into the authenticity he brings to his work.

On the topic of inspiration for the book, Cory shares,“I wanted to create something different, something REAL. 'THURL' is a journey through the naked truth, offering a thought-provoking and insightful look into our world. It's a guide for those seeking a happier, healthier mindset to prepare mankind for evolution.”

“THURL: A Catharsis After the Days of Prophets” will be available on Amazon in paperback, hardback, and e-book and through the author's official website starting [Release Date]. Get your copy today and join Cory Brackin on this deep dive into societal transformation and self-discovery.

For more information about“THURL: A Catharsis After the Days of Prophets” and Cory Brackin, visit

About the Author:



Cory Brackin, born September 8, 1986, in Iowa City, is a talented writer hailing from Iowa. Growing up with a unique background, including the early loss of his rockstar father and the challenges faced by his mother, Brackin developed a strong artistic style and an innate sense of purpose. His experiences and wild adventures unfold through his writing, reflecting a life well-lived and lessons learned.