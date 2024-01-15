(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Center for Bioethics and Culture Network's newest documentary film

PLEASANT HILL, Calif., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Bioethics and Culture Network today announced the release of their latest documentary film, The Lost Boys: Searching for Manhood. In The Lost Boys five young men describe their experiences with gender dysphoria as they wrestled with feelings of inadequacy as men, and their ultimate pursuit to find peace in their natural bodies.

Dr. Miriam Grossman, psychiatrist and author, Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist's Guide Out of the Madness said, "People believe only girls are the victims, but that's utterly wrong. Finally, we learn of the unique vulnerabilities of boys to the transgender crusade. This documentary is an essential contribution to the raging debate, and essential viewing for every parent in the western world."

Prof. Michael Biggs, University of Oxford and Director of Sex Matters gives high praise, saying, "This powerful documentary gives voice to five young men who were persuaded that they were transgender but now realize their mistake. They speak with real insight into the attractions of a trans identity, and with great courage about the costs of endocrinological and surgical interventions."

The Lost Boys

completes the trilogy of films which explore the topic of the transgender gender affirmation therapy as the main treatment for minors and young adults experiencing a misalignment between their body and their feelings. The film, Trans Mission: What's the Rush to Reassign Gender?

explored the medical ethics of puberty blocking and cross-sex hormones in children. This film was quickly followed with the release of The Detransition Diaries: Saving our Sisters , told through the stories of three young women who felt their life would be easier if they transitioned to living life as if they were men. With the release of The Detransition Diaries, parents of young men, experiencing similar feelings of distress encouraged the making of this film to tell their stories of their sons who are growing up against the backdrop of toxic masculinity and confusing messages around what it means to be a man who may or may not conform to traditional views of manhood.

Robert P. George, McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence, Princeton University, praises the film stating, "With love-inspired courage, Jennifer Lahl, Kallie Fell, and Gary Powell have given voice to the victims of gender ideology. In "The Lost Boys," young men whose deep psychological wounds were treated with the poisonous salve of cross-sex hormones and surgeries, tell the heart-wrenching – and frightening –stories that the gender-industrial complex wants them to remain silent about."

The Lost Boys is available for free streaming on YouTube

January 15, 2024.

The Center for Bioethics and Culture Network is an educational non-profit organization based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The mission of the center is to educate and inform members of the general public, the media, and lawmakers on ethical issues in healthcare, biomedical research and biotechnological advancement.

Media Contact:

The Center for Bioethics and Culture Network

925.407.2660

371269@email4pr. com

SOURCE The Center for Bioethics and Culture Network