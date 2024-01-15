NORTH SHORE SAFETY, DESIGNER OF TESLA's FIRST LEVEL 2 CHARGING SYSTEM, PIONEERS ADVANCED GFCI SAFETY PROTECTION IN NEW HOME EV CHARGING STATIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Company's New EVSE2 Level 2 Home EV Charging Station Protects Users and

EV Battery Systems

MENTOR, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Safety is proud to introduce its LineGard® EVSE2 Home Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station. This cutting-edge charging station delivers a formidable 32 amps, translating to an impressive charge rate of approximately 25 miles per hour.

The USA made LineGard® EVSE2 incorporates North Shore Safety's GFCI (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter) Class C industrial level GFCI protection technology. It is designed to meet and exceed the rigorous requirements of the National Electrical Code (NEC) and provides homeowners with a safe, efficient way to charge electric vehicles that is compatible with all popular EVs. The use of a J1772 to NACS adapter is required for Tesla vehicles. For more details visit

Encased in a robust NEMA 3R rated enclosure, the LineGard® EVSE2 is designed to withstand diverse environmental elements, ensuring reliability and longevity. Its sleek and modern design facilitates a straightforward and swift installation process, utilizing a standard

NEMA 6-50 plug, commonly found in dryer outlets.

The new home charging station is engineered with delivering the most advanced safeguard against electrical shocks-a paramount feature, especially in damp locations such as garages and outdoor carports. This protection is critical since the integration of a GFCI has been a NEC Code requirement under Article 625 (protection against shock of personnel) for safe EV charging since 1996.

A GFCI helps prevent electric shock by cutting off power if it detects a ground fault, which is a potential risk in moist environments like garages. As EV charging involves high currents for extended periods, a GFCI ensures protection against electrical hazards, thereby safeguarding homeowners, their property, and the EV's battery system. This critical safety device also provides peace of mind by preventing costly damages and contributes to the long-term reliability of the charging infrastructure.

North Shore Safety was instrumental in the design and manufacturing process of Tesla's initial Level 2 charging station for its first production

EV, the Roadster, to make it comply with US safety standards. Since then, over the last decade, the company has produced numerous private labeled level 2 charging stations throughout the US, Europe, and Japan. Building on this legacy, North Shore Safety has developed its own Level 2 EVSE charging station, the LineGard® EVSE2 for residential use.

Sean Swick, North Shore Safety's President, notes the LineGard® EVSE2 is vital for alleviating range anxiety and providing a reliable, cost-effective charging option at home. "Our commitment to safety and efficiency standards in the USA, including UL certification, sets new industry benchmarks, ensuring that our customers have peace of mind when charging their EVs, particularly in moisture-prone areas like garages," said Swick.

North Shore Safety stands as a leading authority in numerous industrial and commercial spheres. With over 25 years in the electrical safety industry, North Shore Safety, located in Mentor, Ohio, is a trusted name for USA made,

UL Listed electrical protection products.

For more details on North Shore Safety's innovations, visit .

Users may purchase the

LineGard® EVSE2 Home Charging Station at , ( )

or through North Shore Safety's preferred distributor, the GFCI Store, .

