Distribution Plan Of The Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Fair Fund Announced By The Securities & Exchange Commission (Commission)

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Before the

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING

File No. 3-20932

In the Matter of

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc., now named Benefytt Technologies, Inc., and Gavin D. Southwell, Respondents.

PLAN NOTICE OF HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS, INC. FAIR FUND

TO: Individuals and entities, or their lawful successors, who purchased and/or acquired shares of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. under the symbol HIIQ ("HIIQ" or "Security") during the period from March 2, 2017 through March 12, 2019, inclusive (the "Relevant Period").

If you fall within the group above, you must submit a completed Claim Form with the documentation substantiating your claim so that it is postmarked (or if not sent by U.S. Mail, received) by March 28, 2024 (the "Claims Bar Date"), to be considered for eligibility to receive a Distribution Payment from the Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Fair Fund ("Fair Fund").

You may be eligible for a Distribution Payment from the Fair Fund.

A Fair Fund has been established in the Securities and Exchange Commission administration proceeding set forth at the top of this Notice. You can read more about the proceedings, and view and download the Plan at: or .

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for a payment from the Fair Fund, you must satisfy certain eligibility criteria that are described in detail in the Plan. The Plan is available on the Fair Fund website at

and on the Commission's public website at . You can also request a copy of the Plan by calling the Fund Administrator at 1-877-676-3395 or by emailing [email protected] .

You are excluded from participation in the Fair Fund if you are an Excluded Party as defined in the Plan ( available at ) .

Claim Forms

THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT A CLAIM FORM AT THE ADDRESS BELOW IS MARCH 28, 2024 , ALSO REFERENCED HEREIN AS THE "CLAIMS BAR DATE". PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A FIRM DEADLINE. IF YOU FAIL TO SUBMIT A COMPLETED CLAIM FORM ELECTRONICALLY OR POSTMARKED ON OR BEFORE MARCH 28, 2024, YOU MAY BE BARRED FROM RECEIVING A PAYMENT FROM THE FAIR FUND. THE CLAIM FORM AND APPROPRIATE SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS FOR EACH TRANSACTION LISTED IN PARTS II–III OF THE CLAIM FORM MUST BE SUBMITTED BEFORE THE CLAIMS BAR DATE.

YOU MUST COMPLETE AND SIGN THE CLAIM FORM AND SUBMIT IT TO THE FUND ADMINISTRATOR ELECTRONICALLY THROUGH THE FAIR FUND'S WEBSITE. IF YOU SUBMIT YOUR CLAIM BY MAIL, IT MUST BE RECEIVED OR POSTMARKED NO LATER THAN MARCH 28, 2024, AT THE ADDRESS LISTED BELOW IN ORDER TO BE CONSIDERED FOR ELIGIBILITY TO RECEIVE A DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT FROM THE FAIR FUND:

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Fair Fund

Fund Administrator

PO Box 4349

Portland, OR 97208-4349

Additional Information

Additional information regarding the Fair Fund may be found at . Additional Claim Forms and Plan Notices may also be downloaded at the Fair Fund's website. You may obtain additional information or request copies of Claim Forms and Plan Notices by calling the Fair Fund's toll-free number at 1-877-676-3395, or by emailing [email protected] .

PLEASE CHECK THE WEBSITE

FREQUENTLY FOR UPDATES.

