Glycerin Market Size Worth USD 4.81 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glycerin market size was USD 2.68 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for glycerin in manufacturing personal care and pharmaceutical products is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Government across countries are promoting to support net zero-emission by 2030, due to which the overall demand glycerin is expected to rise. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), demand for biofuels globally is expected to rise by 41 billion liters, which is around 28% between the 2021-2026.

In addition, glycerin is widely used as a sweetener in syrups, lozenges, as well as in eardrops, products, and topical creams in pharmaceutical application. Moreover, rising use of glycerin in lowering intraocular pressure in acute angle-closure glaucoma is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. According to BrightFocus Foundation, 80 million individuals globally living with glaucoma, and it is anticipated to surpass 111 million by 2040.

In addition, price fluctuations of biodiesel is another factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), prices for biodiesel have increased between 20-30%. As a result, industries across the world are working cost reduction of raw materials to increase profitability.

Segment Insights

Grade Insights:

On the basis of grade, the glycerin market is segmented into crude glycerol and refined glycerol. The crude glycerin segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global glycerin market in 2022. This is because crude glycerin is a by-product of biodiesel and widely used in various industrial applications such as chemicals, cosmetics, detergents, plastics, and lacquer. The crude glycerin is a less pure form of glycerin, which has high energy content and can be an ideal substitute for boiler fuel

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global glycerin market is segmented into personal care, Food & Beverage (F&B), pharmaceuticals, tobacco humectants, industrial chemicals, and others. The personal care segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global glycerin market during the forecast period. This is because glycerin has excellent moisturizing properties, which is utilized in manufacturing various personal care products such as face creams, body lotions, hair care products, and other beauty solutions. Globally, personal and skincare companies are increasingly utilizing glycerin for new products development across organic skincare products which is in turn, rising demand for glycerin.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in the global glycerin market in 2022 due to rapid procurement of glycerin in personal care and skin care products manufacturing. In addition, increasing number of consumers in Asia Pacific is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Asia Pacific region is home to 60 % of global population.

The Europe is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global glycerin market over the forecast period due to rising focus for using natural and sustainable products. The European Commission (EC) has established CEN/TC 411 standards for manufacturing Bio-based products for consumers. Glycerin is the by-product of biodiesel, which are derived from the seeds of oil- bearing crops.

