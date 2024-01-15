Digital Farming Market Size Anticipated To Surpass USD 58.72 Billion By 2030 | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Farming Market size was valued at USD 22.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 58.72 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 12.98%

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Meticulous monitoring of crop utilization, fertilizers, pesticides, and water, optimizing yields for farmers, Pioneering Technologies and Global Population Surge Drive Exponential GrowthThe global Digital Farming Market , valued at USD 22.12 billion in 2022, is projected to surge to a staggering USD 58.72 billion by 2030, reflecting a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.98%. This unprecedented growth is catalyzed by the integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data Analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) within the agricultural domain.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): @Prominent Players:. Topcon Corporation. Deere & Company. AGCO Corporation. Kubota Corporation. Hexagon AB. CNH Industrial N.V.. Bayer Crop Science Limited. Agreena. CLAAS KGaA mbH. Trimble. Agleader. IBM Corporation. AgEagle Aerial SystemsRevolutionizing Agriculture:Digital farming encapsulates the utilization of cutting-edge technologies and devices like drones, smart crop sensors, and automated systems. These innovations enable meticulous monitoring of crop utilization, fertilizers, pesticides, and water, optimizing yields for farmers.Digital farming, a convergence of technology, services, and products, empowers farmers with insightful data analysis, offering essential guidance on land, water, and nutrient management. It stands as a pivotal solution, not just assisting individual farmers but enhancing agricultural systems as a whole. By precisely determining optimal fertilization programs for specific fields, it enables farmers to fine-tune their agricultural practices, thereby maximizing yield potential.Driving Forces Behind Market Expansion:The escalating demand for food, propelled by the burgeoning global population, underscores the urgency for more efficient farming methods. Simultaneously, labor shortages worldwide have amplified the need for autonomous farming equipment, driving market demand. Additionally, the alarming rise in water scarcity has further accelerated the adoption of innovative irrigation systems, fueling market growth.Key Market Segmentation:The Digital Farming Market is segmented into three types on the basis of by technology, by infrastructure, and by Application.by Technology:. IoT. Blockchain. AI/ML. Big Data & Analyticsby Infrastructure:. Cloud and Data Processing. Sensing & Monitoring. Communication Technology. Telematics/Positioning. End-use Componentsby Application:. Smart Crop Monitoring. Yield Monitoring and Mapping. oil & Fertilizer Management. Weather Forecasting. Smart Irrigation Monitoring System. OthersDominant Segments :. The market segments, delineated by application, infrastructure, and technology, showcase distinctive dominance contributing to the sector's evolution.. Application Segment: Yield monitoring and mapping spearhead the market share, assisting farmers in weather-dependent crop selections. Concurrently, smart crop monitoring witnesses increased demand due to rising concerns regarding soil degradation and water scarcity.. Infrastructure Segment: Sensing and monitoring technologies take precedence, essential for monitoring soil temperature, moisture levels, and weather conditions for productive farming. Cloud and data processing segments, witnessing a rapid growth trajectory, are propelled by significant investments by market leaders and the inherent benefits of cloud services.. Technology Segment: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) take the lead, addressing the growing demand for advanced automated farming equipment. The integration of AI/ML/NLP technologies provides critical insights into weather conditions, soil health, crop monitoring, and pest detection.Buy This Exclusive Report: @Regional Developments :North America commands a significant share in the digital farming market due to established agricultural equipment manufacturers and robust government initiatives. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific emerges as a hotspot for market growth, backed by escalating government support to develop digital agriculture across India and Japan.Key Takeaways:. Digital farming's integration of advanced technologies catalyzes agricultural revolution.. Market growth is propelled by rising global food demand and technological advancements.Recent Industry Developments :. March 2023: Tavant and Bayer join forces to develop innovative AgriTech solutions leveraging ML, AI, and IoT analytics for enhanced crop productivity and environmental sustainability.. May 2022: Parcel THRIVE, Inc., collaborates with Kubota Corporation to optimize and streamline the crop production value chain.. March 2022: CNH Industrial expands its footprint in India with the launch of the India Technology Center (ITC), focusing on digital solutions and product development.Table of Contents :1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis...13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Benchmarking13.2 Market Share analysis13.3 Recent Developments14. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

