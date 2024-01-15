Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents Breeze From Multi-Talented Musician Timmy Lorenz

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Timmy Lorenz Breeze

Timmy Lorenz

Track Title: Breeze, from the EP Hell Within (Lenzolino Productions) Genre: Singer-Songwriter Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: USDY42331326

BOCHUM, GERMANY, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Timmy Lorenz is a 37 year old musician (vocalist, instrumentalist, arranger and producer) living in Bochum, Western Germany.He has progressed mainly as a lead singer through different bands, constellations and studio projects of progressive, rock, funky psychedelic, experimental & fusion, jazzy and even metal and of the electronic soundscape orbit. Timmy's influences travel through music history, but are mainly centred around 70's to 90's.Timmy has gathered stage experience whilst opening for many renowned artists, and is also no stranger to theatre / acting and event management.Since the Covid-19 period, he has re-activated his studio recording project which has been in progress for some years, but received a fresh "breeze" with the release of the aptly-named track "Breeze" earlier this year. It pushed him to finalise his 38-minute, 6-track EP called "Hell Within" which is out now, and a full album will follow shortly.He is now also working with his live band "Lenzolino", picking up shows and tour dates for next year. This already includes two festivals (Burg Herzberg Festival est. 1968 and Take Me To The Moon Festival) in central Germany.Contact Timmy Lorenz at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !

Timmy Lorenz - 'Breeze' (feat. Niko Dolle)