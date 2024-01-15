It's Not Too Late To Join The Judgement Free Zone® - Join Now Through January 19 For $0.24 Down And No Commitment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness , one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to find their Big Fitness EnergyTM in January with this limited-time offer. Join Planet Fitness now for $0.24 down through January 19 and no commitment*, and take that first step to focus on your fitness journey without breaking the bank. Find the nearest club or join online here .

Each year, physical fitness continues to be a top resolution, and Planet Fitness offers a high-quality experience, at an affordable price, in a welcoming Judgement Free Zone® so members feel comfortable working out, no matter their fitness level. Plus, all memberships come with free fitness training with PE@PF, where certified fitness trainers will show you around the gym and provide instruction on our huge selection of cardio and strength machines.

"It's not too late to get a jumpstart on your health and wellness goals for the New Year, we're here to help you get off the couch and give you that boost of energy and support to achieve your goals," said Teddy Savage, National Lead Trainer at Planet Fitness. "We want you to continue celebrating the small wins and progress, which is why we're extending this special offer making a membership even more affordable, and to show everyone that it's never too late to put themselves first this year in our Judgement Free Zone®!"

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts hundreds of on-demand digital exercises in your pocket – including workouts ranging from cardio, to yoga, to strength and more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited-time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness/Local-Clubs .

*U.S. locations only

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2023, Planet Fitness had approximately 18.7 million members and 2,575 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.