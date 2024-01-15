Elektragaaz Releases Immersive Music For The New Audiophile

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The acclaimed progressive electronic multi-fusion group Elektragaaz unfurls brilliant immersive soundscapes in its vivid new EP, Kino Chatoyant, available as a TrueHD/ATMOS digital download in glorious immersive audio on January 25 at

Immersive Audio Album .

Chatoyant is also currently available in hi fidelity stereo downloads and streams at Bandcamp .

Kino Chatoyant

This new music has to be heard to be believed. Imagine this: you're not just listening to music; you're swimming in it. Not just left and right speakers, but instruments swirling around you, vocals floating above, drums rumbling from the depths. That's the magic of immersive audio in music. Immersive audio is an experience, not just a format. And Elektragaaz with its bewitching mix of live and electronic instrumental music seems to have been created to explore every nuance of immersive audio. The music is for any music lover but should especially appeal to today's New Audiophiles, seeking to expand their sonic horizons.

Headed by enigmatic young Frisian composer, Poppo Redband, and some of the brightest and best talents in the New York metropolitan area, Elektragaaz definitely colors outside the lines as it draws on such far-flung influences as classical music, hip hop, rock, house/ techno, pop, jazz, dance, film noir, comic strips, spaghetti westerns and video games.

Among the glistening and diverse yet conceptually linked immersive gems in Kino Chatoyant are songs like the rocking and defiant anthem, "We May Rust But We Will Not Die," especially remixed and remastered for the ultimate immersive audio experience. Other favorite Elektragaaz music especially remixed and remastered for the Kino Chatoyant EP include the flowing beauty of "Flying Underwater" and the quiet power of Phil Gumm's Progress". Closing the EP is a new Elektragaaz piece, "The Feeling Comes By Night," an impressionistic and evocative dark jewel.

Beginning with their initial series of EPs, The Synesthetic Picture Show Parts 1through 6 and continuing through Parts 1 and 2 of the new series of Elektragaaz EPs, Your Own Private Cinema, the music of Elektragaaz has been greeted by almost unanimously positive reviews. The recordings have been called "masterful and original," "mesmerizing," "ground breaking," "magic," and works of "musical genius". Echoing a general theme, one reviewer opined that "Elektragaaz has reinvigorated and redefined instrumental music" while another commentator suggests the music "transports you the moment you press play." One journalist has described the sonic landscape as a successful combination of a variety of genres "ranging from the sizzle of jazz, baroque aromas, the smooth elongated flows of prog-rock, the energy of dance, and the heft of alt-rock."



Major contributors to Elektragaaz, in addition to Redband, include Kathy Sheppard on keyboards, Kate Amrine on brass, Tom McCaffrey on electric guitar, Jasper Shogo Dutz on woodwinds, Josh Henderson on strings and Mat Muntz on bass. Michael Suke Cerulo (electric guitar), Lisa Dowling (electric bass, double bass) and Mike Nolan (steel guitar) have also contributed.

Kino Chatoyan, a City Canyons Production on AIS Records, will soon be available for streaming in both immersive audio and in standard stereo on Apple Music and all major music platforms.

