Leading By Example: IMO's Leadership Team Receives Workcompcollege Certification

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 15, 2024 -- Injury Management Organization (IMO), a Dallas based managed care company, has announced that their leadership team has completed the Workers' Recovery Professional Associate (WRPA) curriculum and received their certification through WorkCompCollege.

Seven members of the Injury Management Organization leadership team have completed the Workers' Recovery Professional Associate (WRPA) certification process through WorkCompCollege

"WorkCompCollege is a community-driven effort

dedicated to improving the workers' compensation industry through training and education that focuses on a 'Whole Person Recovery' approach to managed care," explains Mark Pew, Provost and Founding Partner of WorkCompCollege. "Participation in the WRPA program highlights IMO's unwavering commitment to advocate for workers' recovery by elevating and expanding their leaders' knowledge of the 'whole person' treatment methodology."

The WRPA certification includes principles such as proactive communication, medical management, biopsychological "whole person" approach, and work disability prevention.

"It is a great honor to acknowledge my team at IMO for this outstanding achievement," says Dr. Elizabeth Frenzel, Medical Director at IMO, who also serves as Dean of the WorkCompCollege's School of Medical Management. "IMO established a strong 'worker-centric' culture when the managed care company was founded more than 30 years ago, so it was very rewarding to watch the entire leadership team enthusiastically learn even more about how to more effectively put the injured employee first."

"IMO shares in WorkCompCollege 's belief that treating the 'entire person,' understanding the psychology and thought process of the injured worker, and employing clear, concise, and consistent communication methods will improve clinical outcomes while reducing friction and cost," explains Catherine Benavidez, President & CEO of IMO. "IMO was honored to become a valued Bronze Associate partner of WorkCompCollege in August 2023 with a vision for how the workers' recovery curriculum could be utilized for individual and corporate professional development. Taking the time to get our leaders certified through the WRPA program was an obvious next step."

Members of the IMO leadership team who completed the WRPA certification process includes Catherine Benavidez (President & CEO), Elisabeth Barnes (Director of Case Management), Latonya Henry (Medical Bill Review Manager), Burnetta Brooks (Utilization Review Manager), Sherry Brown (Senior Account Manager/Network Administrator), Clerissa Hadley (Senior Account Manager/Business Development), and Betsy Ramos Blackmon (Medical Bill Review/Account Manager). Alfonso Mumford (Director of Operations, IT & Security) obtained the technology specific ATEC-TE certification.

"Leadership by example is the best way to encourage and impact change. IMO is committed to leading the workers' recovery mindset and blending this new expectation with an already established worker centric approach within our IMO Med-Select Network® interdisciplinary team," adds Catherine Benavidez. "IMO encourages its partners and claims administrators to collaborate with IMO in building more effective and proactive approaches to managing cases. The

WorkCompCollege tools and resources will allow exactly that, a knowledge foundation that encourages partnership in measuring and benchmarking efforts for successful case closures."

About Injury Management Organization

Founded in 1991, Injury Management Organization, Inc.

(IMO) is a managed care company serving public and private employers, nonsubscribers, insurance carriers and third-party administrators in multi -jurisdictions. IMO's Med-Select Network® includes 171 counties in the State of Texas with over 11,000 providers directly credentialed and contracted. IMO has served over 300,000 lives and consistently outperforms other Texas managed care networks on Return-to-Work rate and other outcomes metrics. More at .

About com

WorkCompCollege, a service of Workers' Compensation Educational Services, is a community-driven effort to improve the workers' compensation industry through comprehensive education infused with a whole-person recovery management mindset. The educational platform is revolutionizing how all stakeholders within the system become more proficient, professional and passionate about their role in an injured employee's journey to return-to-work. To learn more visit WorkCompCollege .

