Tulip Announces Tulip Pay, A Payment Integration Powered By Stripe

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip, a leading provider of retail customer engagement solutions, today announced the launch of Tulip Pay to support in-person retail transactions. Tulip Pay is a payment integration powered by Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses.

Tulip Pay is a full-featured payment system that's simple and quick to deploy, easy to maintain, and fully supported by Tulip. Tulip clients can use Tulip Pay to close out in-store, curbside, BOPIS, ROPIS, and BORIS transactions on Tulip POS, addressing every transactional situation they're facing so that they are covered for every way their customers shop.

The release of Tulip Pay reflects the company's deep commitment to retail innovation by making the checkout experience as easy for retailers as it does for their customers, by offering more services without having to manage more vendors. Tulip Pay will use Stripe Terminal , a set of developer interfaces, pre-certified card readers, and logistics management tools. Businesses on Tulip can use the Stripe Reader S700 to accept in-person payments.



"The retail technology landscape is getting more and more complex. Tulip's vision is to make our POS system a one-stop-shop that enables our clients to deploy a complete transaction and payment system quickly and easily. And so, Tulip Pay was created," said Roberto Grandillo, EVP of Product Management. "We believe retailers will appreciate bundling these two logical components into one, with a single source of support."

Tulip Pay accepts more than 100 different payment methods, offers secure, seamless integration with Tulip POS, and enables retailers to get up and running faster than with separate vendors.

About Tulip

Tulip is the world's largest cloud-based retail customer engagement platform provider, with best-in-class Clienteling and POS capabilities that let retailers realize the full potential of omnichannel commerce. The world's most iconic retailers like David Yurman, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ferragamo, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to modernize the shopping experience, creating personalized shopping journeys that increase sales and improve customer loyalty across channels. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip enables retailers to build deeply personal connections with customers, fulfill orders, close out purchases, and maximize store associate productivity and performance.

