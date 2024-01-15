Neogen® Releases Provecta® Pro Flea & Tick Collar For Dogs**

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG ) announced today that it has launched the Provecta® Pro Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs**.

Provecta Pro offers convenient and mess-free protection for dogs and puppies 12 weeks and older. Containing two active ingredients, Deltamethrin and the IGR (S)-Methoprene, Provecta Pro provides long-lasting, full-body protection against fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes* for six months. The innovative collar was designed with the pet's well-being and comfort in mind, with a flexible fit and a breakaway buckle as an added layer of protection.

"Neogen is committed to providing a diversified portfolio of innovative, accessible products and services that the entire community of pet owners, veterinary professionals, and businesses can rely on," says Brittny Arbour, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Neogen. "Our team is excited to launch the Provecta Pro Collar, as it fills an important niche in the parasiticide space. Pet owners want an affordable product they can rely on to kill fleas and ticks, and Provecta Pro provides this protection continuously for six months."

"At Neogen, we always look to promote the quality and longevity of companionship through pet health and wellness," says Renee Hall, Neogen's Head of Pet Health and Wellness. "The increase in multi-pet households continues to put pressure on the veterinary industry and, because of this, Neogen has taken the initiative to provide innovative, economical solutions for every demographic without sacrificing quality."

Neogen continues to support the Veterinary Hope Foundation, with a portion of the proceeds of sales for the Provecta Pro Collar going toward raising awareness for mental health in veterinary medicine. The Provecta Pro Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs** will be available on January 14, 2024, after launching at the VMX Conference in Orlando, FL.

*Except in California

**It is a violation of Federal law to use this product in a manner inconsistent with its labeling.

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

