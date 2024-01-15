National PR Centre of Uzbekistan and Travelwings.com Partner to Showcase Uzbekistan's Cultural Marvels

(MENAFN- mslgroup) National PR centre of Uzbekistan establishes its strategic collaboration with Travelwings.com, a premier travel agency in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to unveil a series of unique travel experiences with exclusive promotion deals to Uzbekistan. This initiative invites UAE travellers to explore the cultural wonders of Uzbekistan in 2024. With Uzbekistan witnessing progressive growth, reaching $1.6 billion in exports of tourism services in 2022, this strategic collaboration aims to contribute its share to surpass new milestones in 2024 by welcoming 7 million foreign tourists and targeting $2.5 billion in tourism revenue.

Nestled in the heart of Central Asia, Uzbekistan has captivated the imagination of adventurous travellers with its ancient cities, vibrant traditions, and Silk Road charm. The Uzbekistan calendar comes alive with a spectrum of key celebrations and events throughout the year, ranging from the lively Nowruz festival, marking the Persian New Year, to the enchanting Silk and Spice Festival that pays homage to historical trade routes. These year-round festivities add an extra layer of allure, making Uzbekistan a desirable destination for travellers looking to immerse themselves in local festivities.

Spokesperson at National PR Centre- Uzbekistan said, “Uzbekistan, the gem of Central Asia, warmly welcomes UAE travellers to embark on a journey through time. With our rich history, vibrant traditions, and captivating landscapes, we invite you to explore the cultural wonders of Uzbekistan that awaits in 2024.”

Commenting on the promotion deal to Uzbekistan, Spokesperson at Travelwingssaid, “Travel Wings is pleased to partner in bringing exclusive travel experiences from Uzbekistan to the travellers of the UAE. Our curated packages promise an immersive exploration of Uzbekistan's hidden gems, seamlessly blending history, heritage, and hospitality. Together with Uzbekistan’s unique offerings, we invite you to discover the enchanting allure of this Central Asian jewel in 2024, creating memories that will last a lifetime."

Travelwings.com, presents a range of packages that promise an immersive experience into the soul of Uzbekistan. Priced at AED 2,500 per person (double sharing), these curated experiences include a 3- night stay in Tashkent, with an option for a high-speed train journey to Samarkand and Bukhara. Explore the bustling bazaars of Tashkent and the timeless charm of Samarkand and Bukhara, known for their iconic Islamic architecture. The packages cover a flight ticket, 4-star hotel stay, daily sightseeing, roundtrip airport transfers, and Premier Travel insurance, ensuring a seamless and stress- free travel experience.

The government's initiatives to open access to its rich cultural and historical heritage have made Uzbekistan an attractive destination for travellers. The country is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the ancient Itchan Kala in Khiva, Historic Centre of Bukhara, and the continuously inhabited city of Shakhrisyabz. Samarkand, a cultural crossroads, features iconic landmarks such as Registan Square and Shakhi-Zinda. The Western Tien-Shan Mountains add a natural marvel to the country's allure, featuring a unique ecosystem. Uzbekistan's UNESCO treasures invite travellers to explore a rich tapestry of Central Asian history and culture.

As the collaboration between National PR Centre-Uzbekistan and Travelwingstakes flight, it invites UAE travellers to embark on a journey beyond borders, to discover the timeless charm of Uzbekistan in 2024. With its rich history, cultural diversity, and warm hospitality, Uzbekistan promises an unforgettable travel experience for those seeking to explore the heart of Central Asia. Travellers can avail their instant cash discount while booking travel packages to Uzbekistan by referring to below coupon code until June 2024.

Coupon code: UZDEAL for AED250 OFF.

General Terms & Conditions: Coupon Code: UZDEAL for AED250 OFF

- Discount is valid till 31st June 2024.

- Discount of AED250 is eligible on the entire booking amount in a single transaction.

- Discount of AED250 is eligible only for Uzbekistan Holiday package booking.

- Discount issued cannot be clubbed with any other offer or deal.

- Use of the discount on travelwingswebsite constitutes acceptance of our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

- To use your discount kindly visit packages.html and fill in the enquiry form provided on the page to avail the discount.



MENAFN15012024004993011075ID1107722223