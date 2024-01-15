Organic And Natural Pet Food Market Size, Trends, Demand, Key Companies And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group , a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ Organic and Natural Pet Food Market Report by Pet Type (Dog Food, Cat Food, and Others), Product Type (Dry Pet Food, Wet and Canned Pet food, Snacks and Treats), Packaging Type (Bags, Cans, Pouches, Boxes, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

The global natural pet food market size reached US$ 29.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.16% during 2024-2032. Moreover, the global organic pet food market size reached US$ 2,318.5 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5,458.3 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.68% during 2024-2032.

Increasing Awareness of Pet Health and Nutrition:

One of the primary drivers for the growth of the global organic and natural pet food market is the increasing awareness among pet owners about the health and nutritional needs of their pets. As consumers become more informed about the benefits of organic and natural ingredients, there's a growing preference for pet foods that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). This shift is driven by the desire to provide pets with a diet that mimics their natural eating habits and to prevent health issues linked to synthetic ingredients. The trend towards humanization of pets also plays a role, as pet owners project their own dietary preferences and health consciousness onto their pets' food choices.

Rise in Pet Ownership and Premiumization:

The global increase in pet ownership and the trend towards premiumization in pet care products are significant factors fueling the market. As more people adopt pets, there is a corresponding rise in demand for pet-related products, including food. In many regions, pets are increasingly regarded as family members, leading to greater attention to their dietary requirements. Consequently, pet owners are willing to pay a premium for high-quality, organic, and natural pet foods that promise better health and well-being for their pets. This willingness to invest in premium pet food products reflects a broader shift in consumer values towards quality and health over cost.

Sustainability and Ethical Consumerism:

The growing trend towards sustainability and ethical consumerism is another major factor influencing the organic and natural pet food market. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and are looking for products that align with their values. This includes a preference for pet foods made from sustainably sourced, organic ingredients that have a lower environmental impact. Additionally, there is an increasing demand for ethically produced products, including those that ensure animal welfare and use eco-friendly packaging. This shift towards sustainability and ethics in consumer choices is prompting pet food manufacturers to adapt their products and practices to meet these evolving consumer expectations.

By Pet Type:



Dog Food

Cat Food Others

Dog food solutions dominate the pet type segment in the global organic and natural pet food market due to the high population of pet dogs and the increasing tendency of owners to seek healthier, more natural diets for their pets.

By Product Type:



Dry Pet Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food Snacks and Treats

Dry pet food holds the largest market share by product type, favored for its convenience, longer shelf life, and affordability compared to other forms of pet food.

By Packaging Type:



Bags

Cans

Pouches

Boxes Others

Bags are the leading packaging type in this market, as they offer convenient storage and handling, along with the ability to preserve the freshness and quality of organic and natural pet foods.

By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets constitute the largest distribution channel, offering a wide variety of organic and natural pet food products under one roof, thus catering to a broad customer base.

By Region:



North America



United States

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Poland



United Kingdom

Others

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Others

Middle East and Africa



Turkey



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Israel

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico Others

North America is the largest regional market for organic and natural pet food, a status attributed to the high pet ownership rates, growing awareness about pet health and nutrition, and the presence of key market players in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



PetGuard Holdings, LLC

Nestlé Purina Pet Care (Nestlé Holdings, Inc.)

Newman's Own

Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc

Lily's Kitchen (Nestle Purina PetCare)

Avian Organics

Castor & Pollux Natural Petworks (Merrick Pet Care, Inc.) Yarrah (AAC Capital)

Global Organic and Natural Pet Food Market Trends:

The growing consumer preference for organic and natural ingredients represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the organic and natural pet food market across the globe. This is driven by the increasing awareness of the health benefits these offer to pets which is fueling the market growth. Pet owners are more informed and concerned about the nutritional content of pet food, leading to a demand for products free from artificial additives, chemicals, and GMOs.

The rising popularity of specialized diets catering to the specific health needs of pets, such as grain-free, high-protein, and age-specific formulations is boosting the market growth. In addition to this, there's a growing trend towards sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients, reflecting a broader consumer preference for environmentally responsible products.

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

