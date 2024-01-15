Nitro-Infused Beverages Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key Player Analysis And Opportunity 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Nitro-infused Beverages Market by Product (Nitro Coffee, Nitro Tea, Nitro Soft Drinks, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2023-2028 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global nitro-infused beverages market report. The global market size reached US$ 85.36 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 275.11 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.09% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Nitro-infused Beverages Industry:

Health and Wellness Trend:

The increasing consumer inclination towards health and wellness is supporting the market growth. Nitro beverages, often perceived as healthier alternatives to traditional carbonated drinks, are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers. These drinks are typically lower in calories, sugar, and artificial ingredients, aligning well with the growing demand for natural and wholesome beverage options. Moreover, nitro-infused coffee is believed to be less acidic compared to regular coffee, appealing to consumers with digestive sensitivities. The health benefits, coupled with the unique creamy texture of nitro beverages, are supporting the market growth.

Advancements in Distribution and Packaging Technologies:

The rising advancements in distribution and packaging technologies are strengthening the market growth. Innovative packaging solutions that enable the preservation of the unique texture and flavor of nitro beverages are making it easier for these products to be distributed beyond cafes and specialty stores into supermarkets and online retail platforms. The development of portable, ready-to-drink (RTE) nitro-infused beverages in cans and bottles is broadening the consumer base, making these products accessible and convenient. Additionally, advancements in nitrogen infusion technology are allowing for longer shelf life without compromising the quality of the beverage, thus enhancing its appeal in retail and e-commerce sectors.

Increasing Demand for Premium and Artisanal Products:

The rising consumer interest in premium and artisanal beverage options is impelling the market growth. Nitro beverages are often perceived as high-quality, artisanal products, especially when compared to standard coffee or soft drinks. This perception is supported by the unique brewing process and the distinct, creamy texture provided by nitrogen infusion. The increasing demand for nitro-infused drinks as consumers become more discerning and willing to pay a premium for specialty beverages is supporting the market growth. This trend is not only limited to coffee enthusiasts but also extends to other segments like craft beers and teas, where nitrogen infusion is used to enhance the sensory experience.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Nitro-infused Beverages Industry:



Beanly Beverages Private Limited

Bona Fide Nitro Coffee and Tea

Caveman Coffee Company

Funkin Cocktails

H&H Products Company

King's Row Coffee

La Colombe Coffee Roasters

Left Hand Brewing Company

Lucky Jack Cold Brew Coffee

NITRO Beverage Co.

Quivr

RISE Brewing Co. Starbucks Corporation

Nitro-infused Beverages Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Nitro Coffee

Nitro Tea

Nitro Soft Drinks Others

Nitro coffee exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its unique texture and enhanced flavor profile.

By Distribution Channel:



Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest segment as they offer wide accessibility, extensive product ranges, and convenience to a broad user base.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market, owing to the increasing consumer acceptance of innovative beverage products and the strong presence of key market players in the region.

Global Nitro-infused Beverages Market Trends:

The increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability is impelling the market growth. Nitrogen-infused drinks are associated with a smaller carbon footprint compared to traditional carbonated beverages. Additionally, the process of nitrogen infusion does not rely on carbon dioxide (CO2), which has a higher global warming potential. This aspect is particularly appealing to environmentally conscious consumers who are actively seeking out products that align with their values. Furthermore, the ability to infuse beverages with nitrogen without the need for additional preservatives or chemicals aligns with the growing preference for clean-label products.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

