Balad Beast's Lineup Set to Feature 60 Artists in Historic Jeddah

MDLBEAST, the Saudi leading music entertainment company, has unveiled the vibrant lineup for the upcoming 'Balad Beast' music festival, set to start in just three days. Over 60 artists from local, regional, and international scenes will grace four stages, immersing the audience in the rich history of the UNESCO World Heritage site, Balad, in Jeddah. Festival goers are in for an unforgettable musical experience!



The lineup boasts local DJ scene pioneers such as Mindwhere, Dorar, Biirdperson, Cosmicat, Baloo, Thirty3ree, HIFI, Dish Dash, and Chills.



Adding to the excitement, the festival will showcase Sudanese/Saudi-born star Dafencii, Egyptian rock band Cairokee, Nooriyah, Shaolin, DJ Viva, Soul, Loush, Sharkk, Jazzy Spa Sounds, StateOfKoala, Laughta, Meshaa, Mo AlSahli, AG, Beast, Kali B, Nora, Mozeez, Hats & Klaps, Vinyl Mode, Solskin, !BZ, AZM, Varoo, Anmarz, Maie, Zeina, and MAJID.



International sensations will also grace the stage, including techno duo Among Trees (Andrey Pushkarev and Eli Verveine), Emmy-winning songwriter and singer Bebe Rexha, La Fleur, Ty Dolla $ign, Oxlade, rap artist Russ, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Major League Djz, and the renowned hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.



To keep the energy alive, 'Balad Beast' will feature a stellar lineup of DJs, including DJ Dustin, DJ Snake, Seth Troxler, Ricardo Villalobos, Loco Dice, Luciano, Claptone, Carlo, Digby, Edward, Eli Brown, Jungle, and Sammy Dee. This festival promises an unforgettable fusion of local and international talent, making it a must-attend event for music enthusiasts.



To honor and protect the historic and unique architecture that makes Balad home, MDLBEAST is conducting thorough sound tests to ensure that the impact of high sound frequencies leaves these landmarks unscathed. Our goal is to leave Balad better than we found it.



Balad Beast, in the heart of Jeddah, is part of MDLBEAST's approach to events - creating otherworldly music experiences in novel locations. Within the growing list of experiences include "Kokub" event held under the starry sky between the rocky mountains in AlUla, the 'Erga' event that turned an abandoned building into a dancing floor, and 'Tahlia' where an old seawater desalination plant came back to live with lights and music, and 'Balad Social' in Bait Zainal where the musical atmosphere mixes with Jeddah's historic sites, and 'Fowg' event on the rooftop of KAFD in Riyadh.



Tickets are available on MDLBEAST's website in two categories: General Admission tickets that allow attending the concerts and visiting the souq. The second one is VIB tickets, which provide access to exclusive viewing areas, lounges, and complimentary food. For more information, check out the event's website here.



