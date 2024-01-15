“ACRES 2024” kicks off tomorrow with participation of more than 93 realty companies

(MENAFN- Al Madar Communications) Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al- Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the new edition of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition - “ACRES 2024”, which is organized by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), will kick off tomorrow, on Wednesday January 17th, at 10AM at Expo Centre Sharjah, and the show will run until Saturday, January 20th.

The exhibition is considered an interactive forum and a platform where all parties and stakeholders in the real estate market come together to showcase the latest projects and real estate investment opportunities, facilitate deal-making, network and exchange experiences. The aim is to elevate and continue the prosperity of the real estate sector as a key component of the economy.

More than 93 companies and real estate developers from inside and outside the country are participating in the exhibition this year, displaying more than 372 different realty projects from the UAE, Oman, Jordan, Georgia, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, and many other countries. Moreover, the show offers exclusive deals, discounts, and payment plans directly from the developers, and major real estate brokerage companies during the exhibition period. The exhibition space has increased this year by 60% compared to last year, in order to accommodate the increased demand from companies wishing to participate, after the great success achieved in its previous edition.

Moreover, the Executive Council of Sharjah has announced exclusive discount on registration fees for real estate transactions for Sharjah-based projects, only during the show days. Following this fees reduction, the sale fees will become 0.5% for real estate developers, the purchase fees for citizens of the UAE and the GCC countries will be 1%, and the purchase fees for other nationalities will become 2%. Such decision will attract a larger number of visitors and investors.

The Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Center “Tahkeem”, in conjunction with Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition - ACRES, is also organizing the first edition of the “Urban Arbitration Forum”, which aims to introduce investors, suppliers, contractors, and various service providers to the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Center and its pioneering role in serving the economic sectors.

This year, the exhibition provides a full schedule of engaging and educational agenda, an integrated program of free seminars, workshops, and panel discussions in both Arabic and English, to highlight cutting-edge technologies & present the latest approaches in the market.

The exhibition enjoys official sponsorship from “Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey”, “Sharjah Economic Development Department”, “Sharjah City Municipality”, “Sharjah Housing Department”, in addition to media sponsorship from “Sharjah Broadcasting and Television Authority” and the “Financial World Magazine”, and academic sponsorship from "Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute" and " Thinkprop Real Estate Institute", in addition to advertising sponsorship from "Site Global" and support from the host "Expo Centre Sharjah".





