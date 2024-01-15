Europe Medical Lasers Market Growing Demand And Trends 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The most recent research report, labeled "Europe Medical Lasers Market " , comprehensively explores multiple facets of the industry. This includes an examination of market size, current status, prevailing trends, and prospective insights projected over the next decade. The report offers an intricate analysis of competitors and key market drivers, accentuating potential avenues for growth. It encompasses an evaluation of leading players, revenue streams, current CAGR status, and conducts SWOT and PESTLE analyses for each geographical region. This exhaustive research integrates both qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources, with the objective of providing a profound understanding of the prevailing market dynamics and the repercussions of COVID-19 on the industry. The report meticulously scrutinizes each market segment for a comprehensive overview.

The Europe medical lasers market, valued at $1,035.9 million in 2022, is projected to grow at a rate of 12.8% annually over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of cosmetic procedures, a rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, a growing prevalence of eye disorders, the development of medical tourism, and the growing disposable income.

The comprehensive 130-page report, Europe Medical Lasers Market 2022-2032, is highlighted with 38 tables and 65 figures. It provides an in-depth analysis of the entire Europe medical lasers market and its sub-segments. The report is based on thorough research, utilizing premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs from industry professionals across the value chain. The study covers the period from 2020 to 2022 and offers forecasts from 2023 to 2032, with 2022 as the base year. (Note: The report will be updated before delivery, ensuring the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years beyond the base year.)

Qualitative analyses in the report include identification and investigation of the following aspects:



Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities Porters Five Forces

The trend and outlook of the Europe market are forecast in an optimistic, balanced, and conservative view, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify the Europe medical lasers market from the perspectives of Device Type, Power, Specialty, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Device Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section:



Solid State Laser Devices



Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Ho:Yag) Systems



Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Er:Yag) Systems



Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Nd:Yag) Systems



Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems



Alexandrite Laser Systems

Ruby Laser Systems

Gas Laser Devices



CO2 Laser Systems



Argon Laser Systems



Krypton Laser Systems



Metal Vapor (Copper and Gold) Laser Systems



Helium-Neon (He-Ne) Laser Systems

Excimer Laser Systems

Diode Laser Devices Dye Laser Devices

Based on Power, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section:



High Power Low Power

By Specialty, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section:



Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Dentistry

Gynecology

Urology

Cardiology Other Specialties

By Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section:



Cosmetic Application

Diagnostic Application

Surgical Application

Therapeutic Application Other Applications

By End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section:



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Other End Users

Geographically, the report investigates the following national/local markets:



Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, the report provides detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) from 2022 to 2032. The breakdown of national markets by Device Type, Specialty, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted trend, profiling key vendors, including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:



Alcon Laboratories Inc.

AngioDynamics Corp.

Bausch & Lomb Holdings

Biolase Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Candela Medical

CryoLife, Inc.

Cutera Inc.

El.En. S.P.A.

Fotona

Hologic

IRIDEX Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Photomedex Inc. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

