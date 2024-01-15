Speaker Market CAGR Of 30.5%, Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Overview, Trends, And Forecast To 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The most recent research report, labeled "Speaker Market " , comprehensively explores multiple facets of the industry. This includes an examination of market size, current status, prevailing trends, and prospective insights projected over the next decade. The report offers an intricate analysis of competitors and key market drivers, accentuating potential avenues for growth. It encompasses an evaluation of leading players, revenue streams, current CAGR status, and conducts SWOT and PESTLE analyses for each geographical region. This exhaustive research integrates both qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources, with the objective of providing a profound understanding of the prevailing market dynamics and the repercussions of COVID-19 on the industry. The report meticulously scrutinizes each market segment for a comprehensive overview.

The global speaker market is poised to witness substantial growth, with an expected market size of $233,274.5 million by 2027, marking a significant increase from $39,576.5 million in 2019. This growth is anticipated to occur at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Speakers, serving as electroacoustic transducers, convert audio signals into sound. They play a pivotal role in enhancing audio quality and volume. The market encompasses diverse speaker types, including smart speakers, portable speakers, home audio speakers, and true wireless stereo (TWS) hearables, each integrating cutting-edge technologies such as virtual assistants, Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi integration, and portability.

The evolution of virtual assistants, introduced in smartphones around 2011, has given rise to a new era of voice technologies. This development has paved the way for innovative products and services like smart speakers, earphones, and home audio devices. Virtual assistants, relying on artificial intelligence features like voice recognition and natural language understanding, have become integral to user-friendly operations. The continuous improvement in virtual assistant technology, capable of performing various tasks based on user commands, significantly fuels the demand for smart speakers, thereby driving the overall speaker market growth.

Portable speakers, including Bluetooth-enabled speakers and true wireless stereo (TWS), rely heavily on battery efficiency. Recent advancements in battery technologies have extended the performance duration of high-end portable speakers to over 24 hours, boosting their demand for outdoor applications. However, concerns about data privacy and security, especially in smart speakers employing artificial intelligence technologies, remain significant challenges for market growth. The potential threats of cyber-attacks associated with the data collected through voice recognition functions restrict the demand for speakers featuring these technologies.

Yet, the implementation of smart speakers holds promise in commercial applications such as offices, hospitals, and emergency clinics. Smart speakers can provide real-time communication support to patients, nurses, and doctors in healthcare settings. In office environments, voice-controlled devices facilitate efficient task planning through personal assistants integrated into speakers, presenting lucrative opportunities for speaker market growth in the commercial sector.

The global speaker market is segmented based on product type, size, end-use, sales channel, and price. Product types include smart speakers, home audio speakers, portable speakers, and true wireless stereo (TWS). Size classifications range from small to medium and large. End-use categories cover personal and commercial applications. Sales channels are divided into online and offline, while the price range includes categories such as less than $50, $50 to $100, $100 to $200, and more than $200.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific, leading the market share in 2019, is expected to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the study period.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Key market players profiled in the report include 3nod Group, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Bose Corporation, Fortune Grand Technology Inc., Foster Electric Company, Limited, Guoguang Electric Company Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Guangzhou Merry Audio Equipment Co. Ltd., Premium Sound Solutions, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited, and Tymphany HK Limited. Many competitors in the speaker market focus on product launches to expand their portfolios.

For example, in October 2019, Alphabet Inc., through its brand Google, introduced the Nest Mini, a new addition to its smart speaker portfolio. The speaker, supported by Google Assistant, offers powerful sound at an affordable price. Similarly, in May 2020, Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd., under its brand JBL, launched the Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker made from recycled plastic, delivered in eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:



Extensive analysis of current and emerging global speaker market trends.

In-depth analysis of market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Thorough examination of key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors.

Comprehensive opportunity analysis for the speaker market across all countries.

Global speaker market forecast from 2020 to 2027. Profiling of key market players to understand competitive strategies.

GLOBAL SPEAKER MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE



Smart speakers

Home audio speakers

Portable speakers True wireless stereo (TWS)

BY SIZE



Small

Medium Large

BY END USE



Personal Commercial

BY SALES CHANNEL



Online Offline

BY PRICE



Less than $50

$50 to $100

$100 to $200 More than $200

BY REGION



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



The UK



Germany



France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



Latin America



Middle East Africa

KEY PLAYERS



3nod Group

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Bose Corporation

Fortune Grand Technology Inc.

Foster Electric Company Limited

Guoguang Electric Company Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Guangzhou Merry Audio Equipment Co. Ltd.

Premium Sound Solutions

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited Tymphany HK Limited

