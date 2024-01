Electronic Shelf Label Market Latest Trends, Size, Share, Growth Analysis, And Forecast To 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The most recent research report, labeled "Electronic Shelf Label Market " , comprehensively explores multiple facets of the industry. This includes an examination of market size, current status, prevailing trends, and prospective insights projected over the next decade. The report offers an intricate analysis of competitors and key market drivers, accentuating potential avenues for growth. It encompasses an evaluation of leading players, revenue streams, current CAGR status, and conducts SWOT and PESTLE analyses for each geographical region. This exhaustive research integrates both qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources, with the objective of providing a profound understanding of the prevailing market dynamics and the repercussions of COVID-19 on the industry. The report meticulously scrutinizes each market segment for a comprehensive overview.

The market size of electronic shelf labels reached $624.7 million in 2018, with a projected growth to $2.40 billion by 2027, reflecting a robust CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027. Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) systems play a vital role in displaying product pricing on shelves, employing wireless communication networks like radio frequency (RF) technology and infrared (IR) technology to connect with the back-end database.

These electronic display modules are affixed to the front edge of retail shelving, ensuring automatic updates of product pricing whenever changes occur from a central control server. This technology eliminates discrepancies in product selling prices, providing customers with reliable pricing information. ESL systems find applications in various stores, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, non-food retail stores, specialty stores, and more.

The electronic shelf label market is characterized by high competition, with key players adopting strategies such as new product launches, product development, business expansion, mergers, and acquisitions. For instance, in January 2019, SES-imagotag formed a partnership with Ossia to create wireless charging smart digital labels, facilitating the extensive use of retail IoT solutions like smart electronic shelf labels.

The prominent growth driver for the electronic shelf label market is the increasing automation in the retail industry. The demand for a more cost-efficient and less time-consuming alternative to paper labels also contributes to market growth. Additionally, the utilization of electronic shelf labels enhances operational efficiency through real-time product positioning. However, challenges such as high installation and infrastructure costs, as well as a relatively low return on investment, hinder the markets growth.

Key Segments of Electronic Shelf Label Market:



Product Type:



LCD



Segmented E-Paper

Full-Graphic E-Paper

Component:



Displays



Batteries



Transceiver



Microprocessors

Others

Display Size:



Less than 3 Inch



3 Inch to 7 Inch



7 Inch to 10 Inch

More than 10 Inch

Communication Technology:



Radio Frequency



Infrared



Near Field Communication

Others

Store Type:



Hypermarkets



Supermarkets



Non-Food Retail Stores



Specialty Stores

Others

Region:



North America





U.S.





Mexico



Canada



Europe





Germany





France





UK



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific





Japan





China





South Korea





Singapore



Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA





Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Players:



Pricer

Displaydata

E Ink Holdings

Samsung Electro- Mechanic

Diebold Nixdorf

Altieer

SES-imagotag

Clearink Display

Panasonic Corporation

NCR Corporation SoluM Co., Ltd.

