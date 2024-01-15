String Inverter Market Size, Trends, Growth Statistics, Share, And Forecast To 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The most recent research report, labeled "String Inverter Market" , comprehensively explores multiple facets of the industry. This includes an examination of market size, current status, prevailing trends, and prospective insights projected over the next decade. The report offers an intricate analysis of competitors and key market drivers, accentuating potential avenues for growth. It encompasses an evaluation of leading players, revenue streams, current CAGR status, and conducts SWOT and PESTLE analyses for each geographical region. This exhaustive research integrates both qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources, with the objective of providing a profound understanding of the prevailing market dynamics and the repercussions of COVID-19 on the industry. The report meticulously scrutinizes each market segment for a comprehensive overview.

The global market for string inverters recorded a valuation of $3.1 billion in 2019 and is poised to escalate to $4.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

A string inverter serves as a system that transforms direct current (DC) power into alternating current (AC) power, holding a pivotal role in solar systems. Particularly gaining prominence in small utility projects under 1 MW, string inverters have been replacing central inverters in various applications. This trend is observable in commercial, industrial, and utility sectors over the past five years, where multiple string inverters may be incorporated into a solar system depending on its size.

The surge in global commercial and residential activities stands out as a primary driver propelling the string inverter markets growth. Notably, the string inverters characteristics such as lightweight design, easy installation, high efficiency, and flexibility contribute significantly to the expanding global market. Despite these advantages, challenges arise from higher heat loss due to larger sizes and the absence of panel-level monitoring, impeding the global growth of string inverters. However, opportunities abound as government initiatives increasingly focus on renewable and sustainable energy sources, creating potential growth prospects for key industry players.

The segmentation of the global string inverters market is based on connection type, phase, end-use industry, and region. Connection types include on-grid and off-grid, phases are categorized as single-phase and three-phase, and end-use industries are classified as residential, commercial & industrial, and utilities. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS: By Connection Type



On-Grid Off-Grid

By Phase



Single Phase Three Phase

By End-use Industry



Residential

Commercial & Industrial Utilities

By Region



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



Brazil



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:



SMA Technologies AG

Fimer S.p.A.

SolarEdge Technologies Ltd.

Ginlong Technologies

Siemens AG

Delta Electronics Public Co., Ltd.

Chint Group

SolarMax

Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

