Industrial Valves Market Latest Trends, Top Players, Revenue, Share, Size, And Forecast To 2024 To 2032

The global industrial valves market is anticipated to achieve a substantial milestone, reaching $107,356.7 million by 2027, a notable increase from the $86,202.7 million recorded in 2019. This growth is projected at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Industrial valves play a crucial role in nearly every process industry, offering regulation, direction, and control for the flow of liquids, slurries, gases, vapors, and other substances through piping systems. Comprising high-performance devices crafted from materials such as cast iron, carbon steel, stainless steel, various metal alloys, and bronze, these valves are essential components in diverse sectors like oil & gas, food & beverage, water & wastewater, and chemicals.

The industrial valves market has experienced significant growth attributed to advancements in valve automation and control technologies. The integration of automatic valves enables remote handling, particularly beneficial in hazardous and remote environments within industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and power plants. Furthermore, standard valves can be easily upgraded with automatic actuator systems or control systems, contributing to the expansion of the industrial valves market. Increased investments in oil & gas storage and refining infrastructure, notably in North America, further drive the demand for industrial valves. The United States and Canada, major importers of industrial valves from Asian and European nations, contribute to the global growth of the market. Additionally, the food & beverage industry, particularly in developing nations across Asia-Pacific and Latin America, has witnessed a surge in demand for industrial valves due to increased agricultural activities and the rising need for processed food.

Despite these positive trends, saturation in industrial growth in developed countries such as Germany, the U.S., and the UK may pose challenges for the industrial valves market. Slow-paced demand for new industrial valves in these nations, primarily due to mature industrial infrastructure, could restrain market growth. The imposition of tariffs on metals like stainless steel and aluminum, essential for industrial valve manufacturing, due to trade tensions between the U.S. and China, may disrupt the global industrial valves industrys supply chain, resulting in increased production costs.

Conversely, technological advancements in industrial valves, including automation and control technologies, present lucrative growth opportunities for the global market.

The global industrial valves market is segmented based on material type, valve type, application, and region. Material types include cast iron, steel, alloy-based materials, and others. Valve types consist of ball valves, butterfly valves, gate valves, globe valves, plug valves, check valves, and diaphragm valves. Applications cover oil & power, water & wastewater, chemical, food & beverage, and others.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to maintain the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth throughout the study period.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Key market players profiled in the report include AVK Holding A/S, Avcon Controls Private Limited, Schlumberger Limited, Crane Co., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Forbes Marshall, IMI plc, Metso Corporation, and The Weir Group plc.

Several competitors in the industrial valves market have embraced acquisitions as a key strategy to expand their geographic reach and enhance product technologies. For example, in June 2019, Crane Co. acquired Circor International Corporation, a U.S.-based manufacturer of flow and motion control products. This acquisition has strengthened Crane Co.s position in the U.S. market. Similarly, in August 2019, IMI plc acquired PBM Inc., a specialty valve manufacturer, to enhance its portfolio of industrial valves and other flow control products.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL VALVES MARKET SEGMENTS

BY MATERIAL TYPE



Cast Iron

Steel

Alloy-Based Others

BY VALVE TYPE



Ball Valves

Butterfly Valves

Gate Valves

Globe Valves

Plug Valves

Check Valves Diaphragm Valves

BY APPLICATION



Oil & Power

Water & Wastewater

Chemical

Food & Beverage Others

BY REGION



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



The UK



Germany



France



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



Latin America



Middle East Africa

KEY PLAYERS



AVK Holding A/S

Avcon Controls Private Limited

Schlumberger Limited

Crane Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

Forbes Marshall

IMI plc

Metso Corporation The Weir Group plc

