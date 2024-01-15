Video Analytics Market Report Outlook, Growth, Key Players, Revenue, And Forecast To 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The most recent research report, labeled "Video Analytics Market " , comprehensively explores multiple facets of the industry. This includes an examination of market size, current status, prevailing trends, and prospective insights projected over the next decade. The report offers an intricate analysis of competitors and key market drivers, accentuating potential avenues for growth. It encompasses an evaluation of leading players, revenue streams, current CAGR status, and conducts SWOT and PESTLE analyses for each geographical region. This exhaustive research integrates both qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources, with the objective of providing a profound understanding of the prevailing market dynamics and the repercussions of COVID-19 on the industry. The report meticulously scrutinizes each market segment for a comprehensive overview.

The global market for video analytics, involving the analysis of video content to detect anomalies and generate automatic alerts, was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Video analytics software plays a pivotal role in detecting anomalies, spatial and temporal occurrences, and issuing alerts to users. This technology simplifies forensic analysis of historical data, aiding in the identification of trends, patterns, and incidents. Video analytics brings automation to the video surveillance process, providing users with high-end benefits at reduced costs. Recent years have witnessed an increased demand for actionable insights from video data, leading to widespread adoption across public and private sectors.

The surge in the need for automated video tracking and management across various industries such as banking, financial services, retail, airports, and manufacturing is driving the demand for video analytics. Additionally, the growth in the adoption of IP-based security cameras and increased concerns about safety and security contribute to market expansion. However, challenges such as a rise in false alarms during adverse weather conditions and the high initial installation costs may hinder market growth. Nevertheless, opportunities arise from the integration of advanced technologies like AI and machine learning with video analytics, the demand for business intelligence and insights, and the growing need for edge-based analytics.

The global video analytics market is segmented by component, deployment, organization size, application, and region. Components include software and services, while deployment options comprise on-premise and cloud solutions. Organization sizes are categorized as small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Applications cover a range of industries such as retail, healthcare, BFSI, transportation & logistics, government, manufacturing, mining, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players in the video analytics market include AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., Quognify, and others.

By Component Type:



Software

Services

By Deployment Type:



On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size:



Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Application:



Retail



Healthcare



BFSI



Transportation & Logistics



Government



Manufacturing



Mining

Others

By Region:



North America





U.S.



Canada



Europe





UK





Germany





France





Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific





China





India





Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA





Latin America





Middle East Africa

AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Aventura Technologies, Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intellivision

PureTech Systems, Inc.

Verint Systems, Inc. Quognify

