Karaganda Airport Shut Down Due To Adverse Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The international
airport "Sary-Arka" in Karaganda is temporarily closed.
The airport plans to resume operations in the afternoon,
Trend reports.
According to the airport, due to snowstorms and ice, the Fly
Arystan flight to Almaty was postponed.
Trend reports this with reference to Kazinform agencies.
Also, due to bad weather conditions, the airport was unable to
accept a flight from the same airline from Almaty.
Airport staff are currently clearing the runway of ice and
snow.
The airport reported that flight "Karaganda - Zhezkazgan" 3117
is planned to launch at 15:00, and flight 7122 "Karagandy - Almaty"
is scheduled to take off at 17:00.
According to Kazhydromet, a storm warning was announced in the
Karaganda region on January 14. Forecasters predicted a snowstorm,
ice and, at times, gusty winds of 23-28 m/s during the day.
