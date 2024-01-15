Lava Flow Engulfs Houses In Grindavik, Southwest Iceland

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. A lava flow from
a volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula has reached
houses in the town of Grindavik, with at least two of them on fire,
Trend reports.
The eruption of the volcano, located in the southwest of the
country, began in the morning. A state of emergency has been
declared in the region.
Residents of Grindavik were evacuated last night.
There are 33 active volcanic systems in Iceland. Since 2021,
there have been four eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula.
