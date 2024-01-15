Germany Anticipates Swift Approval For EU Mission In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. German Foreign
Minister Annalena Berbock said at a press conference held in Berlin
with her French counterpart Stephane Sejournet that negotiations on
organizing a possible mission of the European Union in the Red Sea
are continuing intensively, Trend reports.
The federal government announced that the naval operation in the
Red Sea will be important and central for the alliance.
Berbok noted that the negotiations on this topic continue
intensively.
Earlier, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that he
sent the proposal to the member countries of the association to
create a mission to ensure the safety of navigation in the Red
Sea.
