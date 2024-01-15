US Department Of Energy: Iran Sets Record For Increasing Oil Production In OPEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. In 2023, Iran set
a record for oil production among OPEC member countries, increasing
production by 330 thousand barrels per day, according to statistics
from the US Department of Energy, Trend reports.
According to the Energy Information Administration of the US
Department of Energy, oil production in Iran in 2023 amounted to
2.870 million barrels per day.
By increasing oil production by 330,000 barrels per day in 2023,
Iran set a record for the highest oil production increase among
OPEC members last year, according to U.S. Department of Energy
statistics.“In 2022, Iran produced an average of 2.540 million
barrels of oil per day,” follows from the document.
It should be noted that the total volume of OPEC oil production
in 2023 decreased by 630 thousand barrels compared to the previous
year and reached 26,890 million litres. barrels per day. In 2022,
OPEC produced 27.520 million barrels of oil per day.
MENAFN15012024000187011040ID1107722138
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.