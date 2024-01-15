               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Department Of Energy: Iran Sets Record For Increasing Oil Production In OPEC


1/15/2024 8:42:53 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. In 2023, Iran set a record for oil production among OPEC member countries, increasing production by 330 thousand barrels per day, according to statistics from the US Department of Energy, Trend reports.

According to the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy, oil production in Iran in 2023 amounted to 2.870 million barrels per day.

By increasing oil production by 330,000 barrels per day in 2023, Iran set a record for the highest oil production increase among OPEC members last year, according to U.S. Department of Energy statistics.“In 2022, Iran produced an average of 2.540 million barrels of oil per day,” follows from the document.

It should be noted that the total volume of OPEC oil production in 2023 decreased by 630 thousand barrels compared to the previous year and reached 26,890 million litres. barrels per day. In 2022, OPEC produced 27.520 million barrels of oil per day.

MENAFN15012024000187011040ID1107722138

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search