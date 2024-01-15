Chinese Exports And Imports Fall In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. In 2023, both
China's exports and imports declined simultaneously, Trend reports.
Chinese exports last year decreased by 4.6%, amounting to $3.4
trillion, imports by 5.5%, to $2.6 trillion. Such data was
presented by the General Administration of Customs of the People's
Republic of China. This was the first decline in exports since
2016. China's trade surplus also decreased by 6.2%, amounting to
$823.2 billion.
China's trade turnover with the United States decreased by 11.6%
over the year, with exports decreasing by 13.1% and imports by
6.8%. In the case of the EU, trade turnover decreased by 7.1%,
exports by 10.2%, imports by 0.9%. The only country with which
China's trade turnover has increased significantly in 2023 is
Russia. The growth in trade turnover amounted to 26.3%. Exports
grew by 46.9%, imports by 12.7%.
Poor performance for 2023 is associated with a decrease in
demand due to the difficult macroeconomic situation and rising
interest rates. Moreover, both in the world as a whole and in
China, where the economy is recovering from the pandemic more
slowly than expected. True, the data for December is more positive:
exports grew by 2.3% (better than analysts' expectations), imports
by 0.2%. However, they are partly due to the fact that the
comparison is with December 2022, when the sudden lifting of covid
restrictions in China led to temporary interruptions in
exports.
