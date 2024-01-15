Tragedy Strikes As Over 30 People Lose Their Lives In Colombia Landslide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. At least 33
people, most of them children, were killed in a landslide in
northwestern Colombia, Trend reports.
The tragedy occurred on a busy road between the cities of
Medellin and Quibdo, which was blocked by a landslide after a heavy
rain. Many drivers and passengers in a traffic jam took refuge in a
nearby house, which was hit by another landslide, writes AFP. The
displacement of rock masses was preceded by heavy rains that lasted
more than a day.
Search and rescue efforts continue, the Colombian vice-president
noted.
MENAFN15012024000187011040ID1107722136
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.