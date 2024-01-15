               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tragedy Strikes As Over 30 People Lose Their Lives In Colombia Landslide


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. At least 33 people, most of them children, were killed in a landslide in northwestern Colombia, Trend reports.

The tragedy occurred on a busy road between the cities of Medellin and Quibdo, which was blocked by a landslide after a heavy rain. Many drivers and passengers in a traffic jam took refuge in a nearby house, which was hit by another landslide, writes AFP. The displacement of rock masses was preceded by heavy rains that lasted more than a day.

Search and rescue efforts continue, the Colombian vice-president noted.

