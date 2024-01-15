Iraqi Shiite Groups Announced Strikes On Three US Military Bases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Iraqi Shiite armed groups, part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, announced a massive rocket and drone attack on three US military bases in Iraq and Syria, Trend reports.

The base at Erbil International Airport, the Kharab al-Jail base in northeastern Syria and the base at the Koniko field in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor were attacked. Shiite groups stressed that they will continue to attack those located in region, American military facilities, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East during the Donald Trump administration, Michael Mulroy, called on the Pentagon to prepare for an expansion of hostilities in the Middle East against the backdrop of the operation against the Houthis.