Iraqi Shiite Groups Announced Strikes On Three US Military Bases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Iraqi Shiite
armed groups, part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, announced a
massive rocket and drone attack on three US military bases in Iraq
and Syria, Trend reports.
In Gaza, fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, using
missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, attacked three military
bases in Iraq and Syria.
The base at Erbil International Airport, the Kharab al-Jail base
in northeastern Syria and the base at the Koniko field in the
Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor were attacked. Shiite groups
stressed that they will continue to attack those located in region,
American military facilities, former Deputy Assistant
Secretary of Defense for the Middle East during the Donald Trump
administration, Michael Mulroy, called on the Pentagon to prepare
for an expansion of hostilities in the Middle East against the
backdrop of the operation against the Houthis.
