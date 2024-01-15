Frederik X Proclaimed New King Of Denmark

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Danish Prime
Minister Mette Frederiksen has proclaimed Frederik X the country's
new king, Trend reports.
According to the information, Frederiksen spoke about the
succession to the throne and thanked Queen Margrethe II for her
52-year reign.
The Prime Minister said three times:“Her Majesty Queen Margaret
II has abdicated the throne. Long live His Majesty King Frederik
X!”
MENAFN15012024000187011040ID1107722134
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.