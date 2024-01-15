Frederik X Proclaimed New King Of Denmark

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has proclaimed Frederik X the country's new king, Trend reports.

According to the information, Frederiksen spoke about the succession to the throne and thanked Queen Margrethe II for her 52-year reign.

The Prime Minister said three times:“Her Majesty Queen Margaret II has abdicated the throne. Long live His Majesty King Frederik X!”