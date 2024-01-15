               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes Dangerous Terrorist In Iraq


1/15/2024 8:42:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. A member of the PKK/KCK terrorist organization was neutralized as a result of a special operation carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in northern Iraq, Turkish security sources said, Trend reports.

According to information, a terrorist codenamed "Redur Baz" was neutralized in the Sulaymaniye region.

It is reported that the terrorist was collecting intelligence and conducting surveillance regarding Türkiye. He had previously undergone special training for this.

