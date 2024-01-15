Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes Dangerous Terrorist In Iraq

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. A member of the
PKK/KCK terrorist organization was neutralized as a result of a
special operation carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence
Organization (MİT) in northern Iraq, Turkish security sources said,
Trend reports.
According to information, a terrorist codenamed "Redur Baz" was
neutralized in the Sulaymaniye region.
It is reported that the terrorist was collecting intelligence
and conducting surveillance regarding Türkiye. He had previously
undergone special training for this.

