First Container Train From China Arrives To Azerbaijan Via Middle Corridor In 2024


1/15/2024 8:42:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. A container train Xi'an (PRC) - Baku (Azerbaijan), following the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) in transit through Kazakhstan, has arrived at its destination, Trend reports.

The train traveled from the point of origin to the destination in 11 days.

The train consists of 55 forty-foot containers with various consumer goods, electric cars, construction materials, pipes of different diameters, and other products.

One more container train from Xi'an to Baku is currently planned to be launched.

Note that the Middle Corridor connects the networks of container rail freight transportation of China and the European Union through the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

Multilateral multi-modal transportation infrastructure connects the Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to Europe and vice versa.

The route train running along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an estimated 20-25 days on average, and that is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

