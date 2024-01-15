First Container Train From China Arrives To Azerbaijan Via Middle Corridor In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. A container train
Xi'an (PRC) - Baku (Azerbaijan), following the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) in transit
through Kazakhstan, has arrived at its destination, Trend reports.
The train traveled from the point of origin to the destination
in 11 days.
The train consists of 55 forty-foot containers with various
consumer goods, electric cars, construction materials, pipes of
different diameters, and other products.
One more container train from Xi'an to Baku is currently planned
to be launched.
Note that the Middle Corridor connects the networks of container
rail freight transportation of China and the European Union through
the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern
Europe.
Multilateral multi-modal transportation infrastructure connects
the Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with the railway systems
of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and
Poland.
The Middle Corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from
China to Türkiye, as well as to Europe and vice versa.
The route train running along this corridor delivers cargo from
China to Europe in an estimated 20-25 days on average, and that is
one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.
