Pakistan Refuses To Participate In US Operation In Red Sea Against Houthis

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Pakistan has rejected reports, including on social media, that the country's navy is participating in a US-led international coalition operation against the Houthis in the Arabian Sea, a Pakistani Navy spokesman said, Trend reports.

According to him, the ships are sent to the region to protect international shipping, which also affects Pakistani interests. He stressed that the decision was not related to the conflict between Hamas and Israel and supported the Palestinian cause in accordance with government policy. The spokesman added that the Pakistan Navy's mission is to ensure the security of merchant ships and maritime communications in its territorial waters in accordance with international obligations.

Informed sources also say Pakistan has rejected Washington's offer to join the US-led Task Force 153 in the Red Sea. Pakistan is not participating in Operation Prosperity Guardian and has no plans to participate in it.