Pakistan Refuses To Participate In US Operation In Red Sea Against Houthis

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Pakistan has
rejected reports, including on social media, that the country's
navy is participating in a US-led international coalition operation
against the Houthis in the Arabian Sea, a Pakistani Navy spokesman
said, Trend reports.
According to him, the ships are sent to the region to protect
international shipping, which also affects Pakistani interests. He
stressed that the decision was not related to the conflict between
Hamas and Israel and supported the Palestinian cause in accordance
with government policy. The spokesman added that the Pakistan
Navy's mission is to ensure the security of merchant ships and
maritime communications in its territorial waters in accordance
with international obligations.
Informed sources also say Pakistan has rejected Washington's
offer to join the US-led Task Force 153 in the Red Sea. Pakistan is
not participating in Operation Prosperity Guardian and has no plans
to participate in it.
