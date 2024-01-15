Azerbaijani Army Continues To Serve In Any Weather Conditions (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14.
Engineering
Troops of the Azerbaijan Army, interacting with other government
agencies, clean the supply roads of snow cover in the liberated
territories to ensure the roads are constantly kept in working
condition, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Necessary engineering support measures are being implemented in
any weather conditions to ensure the high-level organization of
service and combat activities of units stationed in mountainous
area with difficult terrain, as well as provide the safe and
uninterrupted movement of convoys of vehicles and combat
equipment.
