Baku Airport Is Operating In Normal Mode (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Heydar Aliyev
International Airport is operating normal mode, flights are
operating as scheduled, Trend reports citing the airport.
Baku Airport, within the framework of comprehensive preparatory
work, is fully prepared to provide reliable air traffic in
difficult weather conditions.
The airport's technical park is fully equipped and all necessary
work is constantly being carried out to clean runways, taxiways and
treat aircraft with anti-icing fluid.
The planned resources deployed on the airfield are developed
taking into account the weather forecast for the next days, which
allows you to quickly respond to changes and minimize possible
negative consequences.
Services for aircraft and passengers are also carried out as
planned.
