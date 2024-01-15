               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Baku Airport Is Operating In Normal Mode (PHOTO)


1/15/2024 8:42:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Heydar Aliyev International Airport is operating normal mode, flights are operating as scheduled, Trend reports citing the airport.

Baku Airport, within the framework of comprehensive preparatory work, is fully prepared to provide reliable air traffic in difficult weather conditions.

The airport's technical park is fully equipped and all necessary work is constantly being carried out to clean runways, taxiways and treat aircraft with anti-icing fluid.

The planned resources deployed on the airfield are developed taking into account the weather forecast for the next days, which allows you to quickly respond to changes and minimize possible negative consequences.

