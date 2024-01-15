US Representative On Humanitarian Situation In Gaza Strip To Resign

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. US diplomat David
Satterfield, appointed by President Joe Biden in October 2023 as
special envoy for humanitarian issues in the Gaza Strip and the
Middle East, expects to leave his post in the coming weeks,
Trend reports.
According to the information, the exact date of his resignation
and reasons were not disclosed.
Satterfield is leading the US diplomatic program to respond to
the Gaza Strip's humanitarian crisis promptly.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav
Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.
