Transport, Transit - Key Factors For Iran-Azerbaijan Ties, Iranian Ambassador Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Transport and
transit are among the main areas of Iran's economic cooperation
with its neighbors, especially Azerbaijan, Iranian Ambassador to
Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports.
He stated this at the meeting with the governor of Iran's Gilan
Province, Asadollah Abbasi.
Mousavi said that the current Iranian government is working to
improve relations with neighboring countries in this context.
He also said that Iran's Gilan Province needs to enhance its
transport infrastructures to match its potential in light of the
relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.
The ambassador pointed out that trade opportunities between Iran
and Russia have been facilitated by road and railway through
Azerbaijan. As a result, 700,000 tons of goods were shipped from
Iran to Russia via the Astara railway in the last year.
The latest data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs
Administration (IRICA) shows that Iran exported 583,000 tons of
non-oil products valued at $380 million via Astara Customs in the
first three quarters of the current Iranian year (March 21 through
December 21, 2023), and imported 118,000 tons of goods valued at
$144 million. In addition, cargo transit via the mentioned customs
stood at 559,000 tons in the specified period.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN15012024000187011040ID1107722122
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.