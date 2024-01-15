Transport, Transit - Key Factors For Iran-Azerbaijan Ties, Iranian Ambassador Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Transport and transit are among the main areas of Iran's economic cooperation with its neighbors, especially Azerbaijan, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports.

He stated this at the meeting with the governor of Iran's Gilan Province, Asadollah Abbasi.

Mousavi said that the current Iranian government is working to improve relations with neighboring countries in this context.

He also said that Iran's Gilan Province needs to enhance its transport infrastructures to match its potential in light of the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

The ambassador pointed out that trade opportunities between Iran and Russia have been facilitated by road and railway through Azerbaijan. As a result, 700,000 tons of goods were shipped from Iran to Russia via the Astara railway in the last year.

The latest data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) shows that Iran exported 583,000 tons of non-oil products valued at $380 million via Astara Customs in the first three quarters of the current Iranian year (March 21 through December 21, 2023), and imported 118,000 tons of goods valued at $144 million. In addition, cargo transit via the mentioned customs stood at 559,000 tons in the specified period.

