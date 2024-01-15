Presidential Election In Azerbaijan Can Be Proudly Named Election Of Victory - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The election of this year in Azerbaijan can be proudly named "Election of Victory", MP Mazahir Efendiyev told local media, Trend reports.

"The decision to conduct the extraordinary presidential election was taken after the completion of the process of state registration of political party membership registers in the country. It created equal opportunities for all state-registered political parties to participate in the election. Such an approach is clear evidence of ensuring a fair competitive environment in the presidential election,'' Efendiyev emphasized.

Efendiyev considers it a remarkable event that the Azerbaijani people are going to participate in the election with a glorious victory in the Second Karabakh war. He proudly called the February 7 elections "Elections of Victory".

"I am confident that our people, who relentlessly repeat "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" while actively voting in the elections, will cast their votes for the sustainable development of our country, including for the process of turning their native Karabakh into a paradise and constructive work in other regions of the country," he noted.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

