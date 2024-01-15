Presidential Election In Azerbaijan Can Be Proudly Named Election Of Victory - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The election of
this year in Azerbaijan can be proudly named "Election of Victory",
MP Mazahir Efendiyev told local media, Trend reports.
"The decision to conduct the extraordinary presidential election
was taken after the completion of the process of state registration
of political party membership registers in the country. It created
equal opportunities for all state-registered political parties to
participate in the election. Such an approach is clear evidence of
ensuring a fair competitive environment in the presidential
election,'' Efendiyev emphasized.
Efendiyev considers it a remarkable event that the Azerbaijani
people are going to participate in the election with a glorious
victory in the Second Karabakh war. He proudly called the February
7 elections "Elections of Victory".
"I am confident that our people, who relentlessly repeat
"Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" while actively voting in the elections,
will cast their votes for the sustainable development of our
country, including for the process of turning their native Karabakh
into a paradise and constructive work in other regions of the
country," he noted.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15012024000187011040ID1107722121
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.