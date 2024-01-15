Trustees Of Presidential Candidates From Three Parties Undergo Registration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The regular
meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has
been organized today, Trend reports.
The CEC meeting considered the issue of registration of trustees
of presidential candidates from the Great Order Party, Azerbaijani
Popular Front Party, and Great Azerbaijan Party.
After the discussions, the authorized persons of all three
parties were registered.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
