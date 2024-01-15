Presidential Election - New Starting Point For Azerbaijani People, MP Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The opinions of
local and foreign experts, as well as public and political figures
both within Azerbaijan and far beyond the country evidence the
extraordinary presidential election scheduled for February 7 to
become the most significant in the country's history of Azerbaijan,
MP Rasim Musabayov told reporters, Trend reports.
He said that the announcement of extraordinary presidential
election is linked to the beginning of a new era in the country,
specifically with the complete restoration of territorial integrity
and state sovereignty.
The MP noted that the presidential election will be followed
with establishing new national priorities.
"At present, Azerbaijan has a number of important priorities. We
must mobilize the efforts of the government and society to advance
along the path of modernization, symbolized by the digital economy,
'green' energy, modern education, science, and healthcare,"
Musabayov pointed out.
"Azerbaijan has transformed into a strong military and
influential state on the international stage in the three decades
of independence. From this perspective, the presidential election
scheduled for February 7 are a new starting point for the
Azerbaijani people," he added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
