Presidential Election - New Starting Point For Azerbaijani People, MP Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The opinions of local and foreign experts, as well as public and political figures both within Azerbaijan and far beyond the country evidence the extraordinary presidential election scheduled for February 7 to become the most significant in the country's history of Azerbaijan, MP Rasim Musabayov told reporters, Trend reports.

He said that the announcement of extraordinary presidential election is linked to the beginning of a new era in the country, specifically with the complete restoration of territorial integrity and state sovereignty.

The MP noted that the presidential election will be followed with establishing new national priorities.

"At present, Azerbaijan has a number of important priorities. We must mobilize the efforts of the government and society to advance along the path of modernization, symbolized by the digital economy, 'green' energy, modern education, science, and healthcare," Musabayov pointed out.

"Azerbaijan has transformed into a strong military and influential state on the international stage in the three decades of independence. From this perspective, the presidential election scheduled for February 7 are a new starting point for the Azerbaijani people," he added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

