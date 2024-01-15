Turkmenistan And Kyrgyzstan Hail Agenda Of Diplomatic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 15. Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan discuss conducting visits at the highest and highest levels, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Serdar Muhammetdurdiyev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan Azizbek Madmarov.

During the conversation, the parties expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral relations between the countries and discussed issues of expanding comprehensive cooperation.

In order to promote economic partnership, the diplomats stressed the important role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kyrgyz Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and humanitarian cooperation.

Furthermore, the parties also stressed the need to hold the next sixth meeting of this commission and implement previously reached agreements.

At the same time, special attention was paid to the prospects of cooperation in the energy, transport, and logistics sectors, as well as the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In conclusion, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen bilateral relations and agreed to maintain regular contacts.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan is gaining new impetus based on mutual interests and strategic partnerships.

The two countries are actively expanding areas of cooperation, including trade, energy, and transport, and strengthening diplomatic ties promotes the exchange of experience in the fields of culture, education, and science, which contributes to the creation of strong bonds and strengthening stability in the Central Asian region.

