Turkmenistan And Kyrgyzstan Hail Agenda Of Diplomatic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 15. Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan discuss conducting visits at the
highest and highest levels, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed by Deputy Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Turkmenistan Serdar Muhammetdurdiyev and Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan
Azizbek Madmarov.
During the conversation, the parties expressed satisfaction with
the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral relations
between the countries and discussed issues of expanding
comprehensive cooperation.
In order to promote economic partnership, the diplomats stressed
the important role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kyrgyz
Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and
humanitarian cooperation.
Furthermore, the parties also stressed the need to hold the next
sixth meeting of this commission and implement previously reached
agreements.
At the same time, special attention was paid to the prospects of
cooperation in the energy, transport, and logistics sectors, as
well as the cultural and humanitarian spheres.
In conclusion, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to
further deepen bilateral relations and agreed to maintain regular
contacts.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan
and Kyrgyzstan is gaining new impetus based on mutual interests and
strategic partnerships.
The two countries are actively expanding areas of cooperation,
including trade, energy, and transport, and strengthening
diplomatic ties promotes the exchange of experience in the fields
of culture, education, and science, which contributes to the
creation of strong bonds and strengthening stability in the Central
Asian region.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15012024000187011040ID1107722117
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.