Ilham Aliyev's Presidency Marks Development, Strengthening Of Azerbaijan - Russian Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The 20 years of
Ilham Aliyev's presidency have marked a period of development and
strengthening for Azerbaijan, the Director General of the Caspian
Institute of Strategic Studies (Russia), Igor Korotchenko told
Trend .
"During these years, Azerbaijan has emerged as a worldwide
leader, influencing major events while growing its power,
influence, military, and economic capabilities. Of doubt, the most
significant event during Ilham Aliyev's 20-year presidency has been
the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and full
sovereignty," he reminded.
"These are pivotal events not only in the national history of
the Azerbaijani people but also in contemporary world history, as
there are no other examples of such successful, effective,
well-thought-out, and crucial decisions that led to this
unprecedented result," the analyst explained.
He emphasized that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev, with his broad outlook, strategic goal-setting, and
international relations authority, has become one of the leading
global politicians of today.
"This is recognized by everyone. Even powerful countries, such
as France and the US, attempted to exert pressure on Azerbaijan.
Such attempts were thwarted, and Azerbaijan firmly and decisively
strengthened its sovereignty. Today, it successfully develops as
the leading country in the South Caucasus and, undoubtedly, as the
leader of the Non-Aligned Movement, embodying through its
chairmanship the aspirations of this part of the world for a just,
efficient world and international development. Therefore, from all
perspectives, President Aliyev is a leading figure of our time, an
outstanding politician, intellectual, and statesman," Korotchenko
said.
He noted that the path to full restoration of sovereignty and
territorial integrity was rather difficult.
"It was important to combine parameters of economic development,
political system improvement, and military construction to create
conditions for the rearmament of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces,
acquire the most advanced military equipment on the world market,
equip and outfit the army, develop its own competencies in military
production, and finally, build a training system that would be most
effective for the theater of military operations in the region,"
the analyst pointed out.
"Therefore, as the President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief,
Ilham Aliyev managed to create such a model for the army and thus
configure the defense capabilities of the state that, in the
conditions of the imposed war in September 2020 in response to
Armenia's large-scale armed provocation, he launched the 'Iron
Fist' counteroffensive operation," Korotchenko emphasized.
He highlighted that in the history of modern military art, there
were very few such outstanding operations because in just 44 days,
the aggressor, who had been accumulating forces for 30 years,
occupying 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territories and creating what
seemed like an insurmountable system of complex engineering
structures, minefields, and the infamous "Oganyan Line,"
nevertheless suffered a defeat and was completely routed.
"The result is outstanding in terms of its impact on the course
of subsequent historical processes and the change in the
military-political situation in the South Caucasus region. Most
importantly, this military success is unprecedented. Certainly, the
surgically precise, effective decisions and operations implemented
during the 44-day second Karabakh war continue to be the focus of
military analysts' attention to this day, even though several years
have passed since its end," he said.
Korotchenko also emphasized President Ilham Aliyev's
understanding of the main trends in modern warfare.
"This is modern maneuver warfare, where the role of unmanned
strike means increases manifold compared to conflicts of the
previous period. Secondly, the importance and effectiveness of
using special forces. In this regard, of course, in combination
with an effective command and control system, the Azerbaijani Armed
Forces much surpassed the opposing Armenian forces during the
44-day war," the analyst said. "They demonstrated an understanding
of modern trends in military art, which ultimately, due to
successes in military construction and the success of the
operation, led to an unprecedented result in modern terms when the
aggressor was defeated and the Azerbaijani Army achieved a decisive
victory. Armenia was forced to surrender."
"The Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again demonstrated their
competence during recent anti-terrorist measures when separatist
groups and parts of the Armenian army in Karabakh, through
effective and decisive actions, were forced to lay down their arms
and admit defeat in less than a day," noted Korotchenko.
"Therefore, in terms of modern military art, Supreme
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
undoubtedly deserves the highest praise for his professionalism,
not only as a politician but also as a military leader."
The analyst further noted that the international relations
system and global politics are facing dramatic changes.
"It would seem that countries that once dominated, for example,
France or the US, often lose today, and a reconfiguration of the
entire international relations system is taking place; new
alliances are forming," he mentioned. "However, once again, state
stability and the leaders' ability to build relationships with
neighbors, both close and distant, in a coordinate system where the
state always moves forward and has, along with adversaries, a much
larger number of allies, friends, and partners, are critically
important."
"This is particularly characteristic of Azerbaijan in the most
distinctive degree. Because, of course, Azerbaijan today is not
only a key player in the South Caucasus region, in the Caspian, but
also, in my opinion, one of the most influential countries in the
international community," Korotchenko said. "We see today that the
quality of a leader, his intellectual capabilities, and the
effectiveness of the political system lead to many conclusions and
the further direction of the situation. In this regard, Azerbaijani
diplomacy certainly deserves the highest praise."
"Alongside the military factor, military strength, and
superiority over the adversary, the significant achievements of
Azerbaijani diplomacy are clearly visible at the large
international forums held in Baku, given the role assigned to
Azerbaijan today as the leader of the Non-Aligned Movement," the
analyst noted.
"Indeed, in general, the authority of the Azerbaijani state
today is extremely high. Azerbaijan is one of the leaders setting
trends, and, of course, Azerbaijani diplomacy is, first and
foremost, the personal diplomacy of President Ilham Aliyev. He's
successful, and consequently, the Azerbaijani state and society,
which are undoubtedly oriented only forward, are successful,"
Korotchenko concluded.
