President Of Kazakhstan To Take Off To Italy And Vatican

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make official visits to Italy
and the Vatican City State on January 18-19, Trend reports, referring
to Akorda, the press office of the president.
On the first day of the visit, Tokayev is scheduled to hold
talks with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister
Giorgia Meloni.
Tokayev will also take part in the investment roundtable
"Kazakhstan - Italy" and will hold meetings with the leadership of
several major Italian companies.
Moreover, an audience of Kazakhstan's leader with Pope Francis
will be held at the Vatican on January 19.
President of Kazakhstan to visit the headquarters of the UN Food
and Agriculture Organization and the UN World Food Programme.
