President Of Kazakhstan To Take Off To Italy And Vatican


1/15/2024 8:42:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make official visits to Italy and the Vatican City State on January 18-19, Trend reports, referring to Akorda, the press office of the president.

On the first day of the visit, Tokayev is scheduled to hold talks with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Tokayev will also take part in the investment roundtable "Kazakhstan - Italy" and will hold meetings with the leadership of several major Italian companies.

Moreover, an audience of Kazakhstan's leader with Pope Francis will be held at the Vatican on January 19.

President of Kazakhstan to visit the headquarters of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the UN World Food Programme.

